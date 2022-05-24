ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

New Ricky Gervais Netflix comedy special torched by media critics for ‘bigotry,’ ‘humiliation of trans people’

By Gabriel Hays
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple liberal media outlets are having a hard time dealing with taboo-breaking comedian Ricky Gervais' new Netflix comedy special because of its jokes about transgender people. Gervais’ new special, titled "SuperNature," debuted on the streaming platform Tuesday and has already received multiple scathing reviews for containing several outrageous jokes...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

Ricky Gervais Calls Chris Rock's Slap-Inducing Joke "Lame"

The “slap heard ‘round the world” is still ringing in our ears as more comedians are brought in and out of the spotlight. The newest controversial comedy special is Ricky Gervais’ SuperNature on Netflix. Ricky has long been recognized for his dry mocking humor that pokes fun at pretty much everybody. Now, it’s just another comedy special to add to the collection of straight men joking about trans people.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘10 solid minutes just slagging off transgender people’: James Acaster clip resurfaces after Ricky Gervais special

A clip from James Acaster’s 2019 stand-up show, which calls out fellow comedian Ricky Gervais for his jokes about transgender people, has resurfaced on social media.Gervais’s new Netflix special has been met with condemnation online over a series of jokes targeting the trans community.Viewers have described the star’s show, SuperNature, as “toxic” and “transphobic” following its release on Tuesday (24 May). Read quotes from the show here.As fans and critics discuss SuperNature, many have shared a clip from Acaster’s set in which he mocks Gervais for his tendency to defend “free speech” and hit out at so-called “cancel culture”....
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Dave Chappelle
Fox News

John Zderko, 'Criminal Minds' actor, dead at 60

John Zderko, known for his roles in television shows like "Criminal Minds," died at the age of 60. The actor passed away due to complications from his cancer treatment, his friend Charley Koontz told The Hollywood Reporter. Zderko graduated from UC Irvine and went on to become a businessman. He...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Transgender People#British Comedy#Racism#Variety#Metro#The Independent#Wapo#Nyt
IndieWire

Michael Che Eyes ‘SNL’ Exit: ‘My Head Has Been at Leaving for the Past Five Seasons’

Click here to read the full article. Next weekend marks the end of “Saturday Night Live” Season 47, and the show’s summer vacation is always accompanied by rumors about cast members departing. “SNL” has become increasingly flexible in recent years, allowing top cast members to take hiatuses to work on other projects as an attempt to keep them on the show. Still, the grueling schedule inevitably gets old and most cast members eventually move on. One name who could be plotting his exit? Michael Che, who has co-hosted “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost since 2014. The two men are also the show’s...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘That Damn Michael Che’ Season 2 Trailer: Colin Jost Crashes an All-Black Event (Video)

The second season of the Max Original comedy sketch show “That Damn Michael Che” will debut on Thursday, May 26 with all six episodes, HBO announced on Tuesday. In the trailer, also released on Tuesday, Che has to tell his “Saturday Night Live Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost, who’s heading straight for the omelet bar, that he’s at an all-Black breakfast event.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Wanda Sykes Discusses Being ‘Traumatized’ By Will Smith’s Oscars Slap During Appearance At Comedy Show

Will Smith’s Oscars slap sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry, sparking a conversation that’s still going nearly two months later. A multitude of celebrities have weighed in on the situation and, while some have defended Smith’s actions, others have criticized him. Wanda Sykes, who co-hosted this year’s Academy Awards, falls into the latter category. She’s shared thoughts on the matter before but, during a recent comedy show, she opened up about still being “traumatized” by the experience.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Will Smith Details His “Pain” in David Letterman Interview Filmed Before Oscars

Watch: Will Smith Details "Pain" in David Letterman Netflix Interview. Will Smith is shedding some light on the "pain" in his life. The King Richard actor, 53, was one of multiple stars interviewed by David Letterman for Season 4 of the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which was released on May 20. His episode began, however, with a black title card that informed audiences that "this episode was filmed prior to the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
Variety

Ellen DeGeneres Films Final Talk Show Episode: ‘The Greatest Privilege of My Life’

Click here to read the full article. “The Ellen Show” has officially wrapped its final episode. Ellen DeGeneres announced on a Twitter thread last night that the highly popular daytime talk show concluded filming its final episode. The host also offered up some personal reflections about the show and how it has evolved since its beginning. “Today we taped the final episode of ‘The Ellen Show’ which airs on May 26th,” Degeneres wrote on Twitter. “When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Kerry Washington Jokes Her 'Scandal' Co-Stars Were 'Pissed for Years' She Didn't Like Kissing Them

It has been three years since Scandal came to an end, but at least two of Kerry Washington's co-stars may still be holding a hilarious grudge. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, May 19, Washington revealed her co-stars Scott Foley and Tony Goldwyn, whom she shared the screen with for six years, weren't too happy with her after she admitted that she didn't like kissing them.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Emmy Winning Actress to Portray Pete Davidson's Mom in His New Comedy Series

Edie Falco will play Pete Davidson's mother in an upcoming series inspired by the Saturday Night Live comedian's life. The series, titled Bupkis, will debut exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock streamer, which seems appropriate for a project that counts SNL creator Lorne Michaels as an executive producer. Falco is an Emmy winner for Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ricky Gervais defends Netflix SuperNature special amid backlash

Ricky Gervais has defended his Netflix comedy special, SuperNature, after including several controversial jokes in the show. Appearing on The One Show on Wednesday night, the comedian and actor said that comedy is for "getting us over taboo subjects". WATCH: Have you seen After Life on Netflix?. When asked by...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Fox News

749K+
Followers
158K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy