AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on the state’s ongoing response to yesterday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. “All Texans have been shaken to their core in the wake of the horrific tragedy that occurred yesterday in the close-knit community of Uvalde,” said Governor Abbott. “We must come together in support of the families of the innocent victims, the law enforcement officers who heroically responded, and the entire Uvalde community, which will be impacted by this senseless act of violence for generations to come.”

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO