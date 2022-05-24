ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Michael L. Byers

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe was born on November 23, 1943, in Vincennes, IN the son of Adolph J. and Aline E. (Borden) Byers. On September 26, 1969, Michael married Patricia A....

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

James “Don” Bricker

Cottage Hills—James “Don” Bricker, 82, passed away at 5:11 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Born May 16, 1940 in Alton, he was a son of Carl H. and Ethel M. (Hamby) Bricker. Don worked for several years as an outdoorsman for...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Lisa M. Fensterman

Lisa M. Fensterman, 67, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:16 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born August 22, 1954 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Daniel and Linda (Hernandez) Garcia. She married James A. “Jim” Fensterman on October 18, 1980 in Granite City and he passed away on September 1, 1996. She was employed with Home Depot with several years of dedicated service as a manager in Human Resources. She had also worked many years as an administrative assistant with the Coast Guard in St. Louis. Lisa loved community theatre and dance and throughout her life enjoyed being an incredible actress, director, dancer and choreographer for many years. She strived to be the best performer as a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt, cherishing every moment spent with her entire family and many friends. She loved entertaining and was a great cook for the many family and friend gatherings. She also loved her little dog, Ozzie. She is survived by a daughter, Camille Fensterman of Granite City; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Sarita and Myles Midgley of St. Louis and Laura Garcia of Granite City; a brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Tona Garcia of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Garcia.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Helen Eugenia Hassmann

Helen Eugenia Hassmann, 97, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on December 3, 1924, in Alton, IL, the daughter of the late Frank Huber and Margueritte (St. Cin). Helen married Henry Ernest Hassmann Jr. and he precedes her in death. Helen is survived...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

James Allen Cross

James Allen Cross, 62, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his home. He was born on January 13, 1960 in Alton, IL the son of Conrad “Corky” and Helen (Savage) Cross. James met his life partner and wife Melinda Andrus-Cross in 1980. They were together for 37 years until her death in 2017.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edwardsville, IL
Obituaries
Bethalto, IL
Obituaries
City
Michael, IL
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Bethalto, IL
Vincennes, IN
Obituaries
City
Edwardsville, IL
City
Vincennes, IN
City
Borden, IN
advantagenews.com

Larry T. Montgomery

Larry T. Montgomery 81, died at 1:40 AM Friday May 20, 2022 of Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Larry was born March 27, 1941 in Princeton, Indiana. He was the son of the late John T and Georgia Mae Oskins Montgomery. Larry graduated from Princeton High School in 1959 where he played basketball and baseball. He attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale on a baseball scholarship, and graduated with a Bachelors Degrees in Education. He then went on to receive a Masters Degree in Education from Northeast Missouri State (Truman State) in 1972. Larry taught history and economics at Alton High School where he also coached baseball and soccer. He served as Assistant Principal for 5 years before retiring in 1994. He was a past member of the Optimist Club and had also served on the board for Senior Services Plus. Larry coached both his son and daughter in baseball and softball for the Khoury League. He also coached a select soccer team for his son. Larry was happiest when he was around friends, and especially family. He attended all his grandchildren’s sporting events and plays, from peewee games throughout college. Larry married his high school sweetheart Marilyn J. Alvis on September 22, 1963. Along with his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his daughter Cynthia File of Alton, son Christopher (Natalie) Montgomery of East Alton, six grandchildren; John “JT” (Taylor) File, Jacob File, Joey File, Treyton Edwards, Andrew Montgomery, and Ivy Montgomery, and a great granddaughter Blake Madison File. Also surviving is his nephew BJ Bishop of Florida; brothers and sister in law, John and Ann Dunn of Indiana, Eugene and Melinda Dunn of Indiana. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister Linda Bishop, nephew Charlie Davis, and brother and sister-in-law Frank and Judy Alvis. There will be no funeral, but a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Memorials can be made to St. Louis Children’s Hospital - Stroke and Cerebrovascular Program at support.stlouischildrens.org. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Dale Fensterman

East Alton—Dale Fensterman, 70, passed away after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. His family was by his side. Dale was born in Alton, IL, the son of Lillian and Carl Fensterman. He graduated in 1970 from Marquette High School. He married the former Cindy Grob on Dec. 22, 1978.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Graduation night at Alton High

It’s graduation night for the Class of 2022 at Alton High School. More than 400 seniors will be graduating this year as the event returns to an in-person ceremony at the Alton High gymnasium. Doors open at 5:30pm and those with tickets can sit in the gym, while overflow seating will be available in the auditorium and the cafeteria commons. Graduation begins at 7pm.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Fire reported at Alby Street home

Fire crews from Alton and Godfrey responded to a kitchen fire at a home on Alby Street last night. The call came in to local departments around 9pm Wednesday for a home in the 3200 block of Alby where authorities say it appears a broken gas line connection to a stove may have been the cause of the fire.
GODFREY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Cemetery#Memorials#Cremation#Peace Catholic Church
advantagenews.com

Special meeting on interim city manager held in Wood River

Members of the gallery laughed openly multiple times as they listened to a plan supported by three members of the Wood River City Council to remove interim City Manager Wade Stahlhut and replace him with Public Services Director Steve Palen. In a special meeting Thursday night called by council members Scott Tweedy and Sonya Hagaman, the council discussed a plan that would dilute the city’s current nepotism policy, appoint Palen, and create a new assistant city manager position filled by Police Chief Brad Wells.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Boyz II Men to play Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater Commission is announcing its first concert date for the 2022 season. At 7pm on August 21, Grammy award-winning R&B group Boyz II Men will perform along the banks of the Mississippi River. Dan Herkert, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair tells The Big Z this is the...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

5-24-22 Alton vs Collinsville Softball

Your browser does not support the audio element. Brent Burklund and Craig Baalman on the call for Alton Lady Redbirds and Collinsville Lady Kahoks softlball!
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Labor amendment lawsuit heard in county court

A Sangamon County Circuit Court judge heard arguments looking to block an amendment to the Illinois state constitution from appearing on the ballot for the November elections. The Illinois Right to Collective Bargaining Amendment, also known as Amendment 1, was approved in May of 2021 with the passage of Senate Joint Constitutional Amendment 11 for the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
advantagenews.com

Counterfeiting suspect in custody

A local man has been arrested and charged with three felony counts of forgery for allegedly passing counterfeit bills at local businesses. 42-year-old Michael C. Barty, who has been connected to residences in several cities and villages in the Riverbend, was first spotted by Bethalto Police following an incident at a business in town that captured him on a surveillance camera.
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

COVID uptick in Madison County

Health officials are still asking residents to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases rise around Madison County. Whether you’ve not been vaccinated or are eligible for a second booster shot, the head of the Madison County Health Department says there is plenty of vaccine available.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Court appearance date set in fatal hit and run

A 19-year-old Carlinville man is free after posting bond on the charge of leaving the scene/failure to report death or serious injury within ½ hour. Jeffrey Nejmanowski is charged in an incident Saturday morning in the 1,100 block of Sumner Street in Carlinville that killed 40-year-old Montaez Walton.
CARLINVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy