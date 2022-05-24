Michael L. Byers

Larry T. Montgomery 81, died at 1:40 AM Friday May 20, 2022 of Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Larry was born March 27, 1941 in Princeton, Indiana. He was the son of the late John T and Georgia Mae Oskins Montgomery. Larry graduated from Princeton High School in 1959 where he played basketball and baseball. He attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale on a baseball scholarship, and graduated with a Bachelors Degrees in Education. He then went on to receive a Masters Degree in Education from Northeast Missouri State (Truman State) in 1972. Larry taught history and economics at Alton High School where he also coached baseball and soccer. He served as Assistant Principal for 5 years before retiring in 1994. He was a past member of the Optimist Club and had also served on the board for Senior Services Plus. Larry coached both his son and daughter in baseball and softball for the Khoury League. He also coached a select soccer team for his son. Larry was happiest when he was around friends, and especially family. He attended all his grandchildren’s sporting events and plays, from peewee games throughout college. Larry married his high school sweetheart Marilyn J. Alvis on September 22, 1963. Along with his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his daughter Cynthia File of Alton, son Christopher (Natalie) Montgomery of East Alton, six grandchildren; John “JT” (Taylor) File, Jacob File, Joey File, Treyton Edwards, Andrew Montgomery, and Ivy Montgomery, and a great granddaughter Blake Madison File. Also surviving is his nephew BJ Bishop of Florida; brothers and sister in law, John and Ann Dunn of Indiana, Eugene and Melinda Dunn of Indiana. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister Linda Bishop, nephew Charlie Davis, and brother and sister-in-law Frank and Judy Alvis. There will be no funeral, but a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Memorials can be made to St. Louis Children’s Hospital - Stroke and Cerebrovascular Program at support.stlouischildrens.org. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO