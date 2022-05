Governor Whitmer signed House Bill 4953, which ensures all Michigan students are aware of the various post-graduation opportunities available to them. “Every child in this state deserves a phenomenal public education and a path to a high-wage job,” said Governor Whitmer. “I have made historic investments in our public schools without raising taxes to give every kid in every community an opportunity to pursue their potential. We will continue finding ways to put our kids on track to graduate and pursue postsecondary education, skills training, or good-paying jobs.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO