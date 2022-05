The drive to decarbonise our economy needs to be built into our technology development, particularly in the energy storage industry. A method for creating performance targets for battery development based on environmental impact is presented and discussed. By taking the environmental impact assessments from existing lithium-ion battery technology-it is possible to derive energy density, cycle life and % active material targets required to achieve equal or better environmental impacts for emerging technologies to use. A parameter 'goal space' is presented using this technique for an aqueous aluminium-ion battery in its early development. This method is based on the main reason for battery technology advancement-the mitigation of climate change and the reduction of overall CO2 emissions in society. By starting out with targets based on emission data, sustainability will be at the centre of battery research, as it should be.

