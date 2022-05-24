ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Storm-chasing swindlers: Beware of contractor scams

By Steve Sbraccia
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mZn9_0fp1gV5I00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If your home is damaged by a storm, you want to get it repaired as quickly as possible.

However, in your time of need, scam artists may try to take advantage as you search for a fix.

One of the hallmarks of these contractors is to try and pressure you into making a quick decision while you are still reeling and confused from the damage the storm created.

Since 1980, North Carolina has been affected by 24 separate billion-dollar storms.

Following them, or even a localized severe storm like the one that hit central North Carolina on Monday, scam contractors start to pop up.

“They’re coming from another area to do quick repairs that aren’t great or take the money and do no repairs at all,” said Alyssa Parker of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina .

Before you authorize repairs, you need to assess the damage. Document all of it with photos and don’t let someone talk you into doing repairs before your insurance company is involved.

“Oftentimes these fly-by-night contractors will start in one neighborhood and go door-to-door saying, ‘I have leftover material and I can get it done really quick,'” said Parker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hygTv_0fp1gV5I00

Before hiring a contractor:

“In North Carolina, you don’t have to be licensed if the job is under $30,000,” said Parker. “However, we always encourage consumers to use a licensed company regardless of the amount of the job.”

When it comes to temporary repairs, make sure you save all your receipts for the insurance company.

Parker has a warning about paying upfront money for repairs.

“You should never pay all your money upfront,” she said. ” It’s a huge red flag if they ask about that.”

As for paying some costs for materials upfront, Parker said that amount could vary anywhere from 20 to 50 percent depending on the contractor. But again, get that in writing.

If you think you’ve been price gouged by a repair contractor, contact the attorney general’s office. You can file an online complaint here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

North Carolina is cracking down on illegal liquor shipments

State regulators are cracking down on shipments of liquor to consumers in North Carolina. The ABC Commission this month sent cease-and-desist letters to several online retailers engaged in the practice, which is illegal under North Carolina state law. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter has been following the rise of liquor shipments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

MARTIN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Part of one Eastern North Carolina roadway will see its speed limit drop 20 miles per hour next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are temporarily lowering the speed limit on the eastbound Welch’s Creek Bridge on U.S. 64 at the Martin/Washington County Line starting on Tuesday May 31.
WASHINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Parker
FOX Carolina

More than 3000 without power in the Upstate, NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 3000 customers are without power in the Upstate and North Carolina. According to Duke Energy, the following counties are without power as of 12:30 a.m. on Friday, May 27.:. Greenville, SC - 161. Spartanburg, SC 363. Swain, NC - 236. Jackson, NC -...
cbs17

Missing Moore Co. woman found after going missing with 2 dogs

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old reported missing out of Moore County has been located safely in Indiana. Kaitlyn Olivia Adams went for a walk with her two Schnauzers on Tuesday evening, Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies said on Wednesday. Her family said she was last seen leaving for...
CAMERON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 17

NC man arrested in state tax case

A Charlotte man was arrested on May 24, 2022, as a result of Wake County Grand Jury indictments for felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office on behalf of the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

Store clerk and juvenile charged after NC teen girl dies in crash

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A St. Pauls store clerk and a 17-year-old boy were charged after a teenage girl died in a crash on May 7 in Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Ameer Mohamed Sal Alhobishi, 19, of St. Pauls, was arrested and charged with selling malt beverages to […]
SAINT PAULS, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

COVID-19 surging again in North Carolina, wastewater testing shows

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina is rising again, with more than 27,600 new cases reported in the last week, state data shows. But that number, a 16% increase over the previous week, doesn’t tell the whole story. With all these take-home tests on the market, people who get sick are not necessarily reporting the results to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kiss951.com

6 Famous Foods Born in North Carolina

Welcome to North Carolina! Home of great weather and even better foods. While you enjoy some of your favorite foods and drinks, ever wondered where they originated? Enjoy some of your favorite treats in their birthplace and learn even more than you ever thought you could. North Carolina is home...
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS 17

CBS 17

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy