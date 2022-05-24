ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bull energy drinks worth $27K goes missing, Ocean Township truck driver charged

By Kathleen Hopkins, Asbury Park Press
 3 days ago

FREEHOLD — An investigation into two missing shipments of Red Bull energy drinks, worth more than $27,000, has led to criminal charges against the Ocean Township truck driver who was supposed to deliver the beverages to local stores, acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

The truck driver, Christopher L. Hammond, 36, of the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township, picked up the shipments from a Wall beverage distribution center in June and July, but the energy drinks never made it to the local stores, Linskey said in a news release.

“The final destination of the stolen energy drinks remains unknown,’’ the release said.

The missing Red Bull spawned an investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office and Wall police that revealed Hammond picked up the energy drinks, never delivered them to their intended destinations and then forged two bogus invoices to cover his tracks, authorities allege.

Hammond on Monday was served with a summons charging him with third-degree theft and two fourth-degree crimes, forgery and false uttering. He faces a first appearance in Superior Court in Monmouth County.

The third-degree charge carries a maximum prison term up to five years, and the fourth-degree charges carry maximum terms up to 18 months.

“We at the Prosecutor’s Office remain committed to vigorously investigating and prosecuting significant instances of theft, regardless of the type of item stolen, Linskey said.

The case has been assigned to Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos.

It could not be determined who is representing Hammond.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

