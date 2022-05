The unnaturally large black bear that evaded capture on the Eastside for more than two years was trapped and killed near Issaquah last week, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The 5-year-old bear was captured in the Squak Mountain area, where he was spotted raiding garbage, bird feeders and fruit trees dozens of times over nearly three years, according to the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

