ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Lisa Anderson

By Facebook Twitter Email Print Save
Red Wing Republican Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa Kay Anderson, age 53, of Apple Valley MN formerly of Red Wing, MN passed away Wednesday, May 4th 2022 after a 6 month battle with an aggressive small-cell carcinoma. Lisa enjoyed fishing, flower gardening, bargain shopping, figurine collecting, going to the MN state fair yearly,...

www.republicaneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Norma Hanson

Norma Lou Hanson, 76, of Hager City, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Red Wing. She was born October 11, 1945, in Red Wing, to Norman and Anna Lou (Voth) Lohman. She attended St. John’s Parochial School and was a 1964 graduate of Red Wing Central High School. On December 2, 1967, she was united in marriage to Jerome Hanson at St. John’s Lutheran Church, and they made their home in Hager City. She did daycare/babysitting out of her home for several years. After her boys were in school, she worked at Josten’s and later at Bob’s Business. Norma was a life-long member of St. John’s. Back in the day, she enjoyed bowling and even a game of golf. She inherited her mother’s gift of cooking and baking and she made the best cream cheese mints and Christmas cookies around. She also enjoyed making ceramics, crafts and cross-stitching and she loved seeing her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerome Hanson of Hager City; 2 sons, Jeff (Candy) Hanson of River Falls and Scott Hanson of Hager City; 3 grandchildren, Lindsey (Craig) Spencer, Logan (Katie) Hanson and Taylor Hanson; 3 great-grandchildren, Callie, Cole and Owen; 3 siblings, Lee (Bonnie) Lohmann of Red Wing, Lora (Jim) Gruber of Red Wing and Terry (Cindy “Yo Baby”) Lohman of Red Wing and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen Frederick. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Bethel Covenant Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
HAGER CITY, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

David Thoms

HASTINGS, Minn. - David Thoms, 84, Red Wing, Minn., died Saturday, Jan. 15, in Benedictine Living Community. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Hartland methodist Cemetery near Ellsworth, Wis. Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Steve A. Maxwell

64, formerly of Red Wing MN. passed away after a long illness at his home in Mesa, Arizona on 4/9/2022. He was born to Arnold and Marjorie Maxwell on 8/17/1957 in Plum City, WI. Steve worked for many years in Red Wing, MN at the S.B.Foot Tanning Co. until moving to Wisconsin to build houses around the Siren area. He leaves behind 2 children and 5 grandchildren.Son Patrick of Siren WI. Children Marcus, Naomi,Patrick Odin. Daughter Anna of Red Wing and her boys Owen and Levi. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers Dennis and William and 1 sister Donna Jensen. Services will be : June 11 at 11am. United Methodist Church, Arkansaw, WI. Burial will follow at the Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Roger Nichols

Roger Ervin Nichols, age 87 of Beldenville, Wisconsin, died peacefully January 30, 2022 at the Spring Valley Nursing Home. Roger was born on May 4, 1934 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Ervin and Henrietta (Friedrich) Nichols. He graduated from Amery High School and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he would eventually earn a Master’s degree. Roger was united in marriage to Shirley Eherenberg on December 5, 1956 in Bloomer, Wisconsin, and their union was blessed with two children, Keith and Candace. The family resided in Hayward, Wisconsin where Roger worked as the farm manager and butcher for the 5RK Ranch. They later moved to Beldenville, which became their home. Roger was an instructor at Chippewa Valley Technical College (formerly District One) and taught courses on Farm Business and Production Management.
BELDENVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Eagan, MN
City
Apple Valley, MN
Red Wing, MN
Obituaries
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Red Wing, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Judith Cushing

Judith A. Cushing, 74, of Red Wing, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on May 21 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Methodist Campus, as the result of advanced COPD. Judith was born to parents, Elsie and Albert Frettem on August 11, 1947 in Red Wing....
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Lynne Reigle

ELLSWORTH, Wis. - Lynne Reigle, 66, Ellsworth, Wis., died Thursday, May 19, in her home. A celebration of life will be 3 p.m., followed by a gathering from 4-8 p.m., Friday, June 17, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wis. Private interment will be held. Memorials are preferred.
ELLSWORTH, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Barb Haley retiring from Legislature

Red Wing resident Rep. Barb Haley recently announced her plans to not re-run for District 21A and is planning to retire from the legislature. Originally elected in 2016, Rep.Haley served as the representative for District 21A for six year, most recently as minority whip. She will fulfill the rest of her term until the new legislature gets sworn in during January 2023. She plans to take some time to decide what's next for her.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Memorial Day observances set

About two dozen volunteers worked Saturday, May 21, to adorn graves of veterans in Oakwood Cemetery with American flags. The volunteers fanned out through the 35-acre cemetery with bundles of flags in their arms so that every veteran was remembered. The graves include veterans from the Civil War through the...
RED WING, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Anderson
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Josephson’s to close in Red Wing after 144 years

After 144 years of business, Josephson's – offering men’s clothing – is closing in Red Wing on May 31 and will reopen in September under a new name and owner. “I’m ready for retirement,” current owner Tom Withers said. “I worked 70-80 hours a week when my kids were growing up, so I want to be around more for my three grandkids. I just want to relax.”
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Native American seniors honored in feather ceremony

Native American seniors were honored May 25 in an eagle feather ceremony, celebrating their strength and endurance during “the most difficult time in school history,” according to Red Wing High School Assistant Principal Jason Kjos. “The past two years have not been ideal [with the pandemic],” Kjos said....
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers remain alive in Section 1AAA tournament

Fourth-seeded Red Wing fell behind early and couldn’t recover as first-seeded Winona rolled to a 14-0 win in five innings in Section 1AAA softball action on Thursday. Three batters into the bottom of the first inning, Winona had a 1-0 lead. The Winhawks had plenty of baserunners in the first with two singles, a hit by pitch and two walks. The final two runs in a four-run inning came on a passed ball and steal of home. The Winhawks scored in every inning.
WINONA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MN area baseball: May 26

Locked in a pitcher’s duel, Pine Island’s Carl Schutz was slightly better as the Panthers won 1-0 over Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday in a Section 1AA first-round matchup. The lone run of the game came on an RBI-single from Johnny Bauer in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was all the Panthers could get against Cougar starting pitcher Preston Ohm. He pitched six innings and allowed the lone run on seven hits and two walks while recording eight strikeouts.
ZUMBROTA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvary Cemetery#Travel Agent#Boston#Rock And Roll#The Church Of St Joseph
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing High School grads receive scholarships, high distinction

Red Wing High School seniors received scholarships and distinctions May 25 during an awards ceremony, showcasing an academically impressive Class of 2022. “They are just simply great human beings,” assistant principal Jason Kjos said. “You know I get to walk the hallway and say hi to these guys every day . . . I am blessed.”
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Boots on the Bridge: Take a walk down Memory Lane

The old Red Wing “Boots About Town” fiberglass sculptures are making a comeback this summer. Red Wing’s Downtown Main Street organization has coordinated a summer long event placing the old Red Wing boot sculptures on the Riverview Skyway pedestrian bridge in the West End District across from Bay Point park.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Sports Calendar: May 26

No. 14 Goodhue at No. 3 Southland (Section 1A), 5 p.m. No. 5 Z-M at No. 4 Pine Island (Section 1AA first round), 5 p.m. No. 5 Ellsworth at No. 4 St. Croix Central (Division 2 Regionals), 5 p.m. Softball. No. 4 Red Wing vs No. 1 Winona (Section 1AAA...
GOODHUE, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Vietnam vet gets a warm welcome home

52 years later, Larry Berg got the welcome home he wanted. Berg, Vietnam veteran, spoke with 7th graders on May 20 at the Red Wing High School, telling them about his experiences during the war and recent Freedom Honor Flight to Washington D.C. “It was great talking with the kids...
RED WING, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Workforce Development celebrates expanded office

Workforce Development, a staple in the Red Wing business community, celebrated the opening of its new and expanded Red Wing office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week. Over the past 36 years Workforce Development has served the Red Wing community and surrounding areas with its many resources. After increased growth in the past few years, the organization needed expansion.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goggin retiring from state Senate

After six years as the Minnesota 21st District senator, Red Wing resident Mike Goggin is retiring from his seat. First elected in 2016, Goggin said he originally had no intentions of going into politics. Becoming 21st District senator was not on his radar until he decided he wanted to try and make a difference in the district.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

PHOTOS: Custom built home offers panoramic views

This custom built home offers both the feel of small town living with the convenience of being close to larger communities. Red Wing is five miles south of this house and the Twin Cities and Rochester are both within an hour drive. Sitting on a hill, this house offers a...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MN area softball: May 24

First-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa scored first and never trailed as they held off No. 5 Dover-Eyota to win 4-3 in a second round Section 1AA matchup. Melanie Raasch hit a two-run, two-out home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Cougars a lead. The Cougars added a run in the fourth and fifth.
MAZEPPA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy