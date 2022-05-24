ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County Public Library book clubs: June

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Book-of-the-Month Club: “The Light Through the Leaves” by Glendy Vanderah

June 1-30. Stop by the Athens Branch to pick up the June book of the month selection along with questions and comments to get you thinking more about the book. Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. [MCPL Athens]

Marathon City Book Club: “We Are Okay” by Nina LaCour

June 13, 5:45 p.m. Join fellow readers and the Marathon City Branch staff to discuss Nina LaCour’s 2017 young adult book. For more information, call 715-443-2775. [MCPL Marathon City]

Edgar Book Club: “The Tip of the Iceberg” by Mark Adams

June 14, noon. Join fellow readers at the Edgar Branch for an engaging discussion of a wide variety of books. Call 715-352-3155 for more information. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “Dead Angler” by Victoria Houston

June 14, 1 p.m. Join the Hatley Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging discussion of a variety of books each month. June’s meeting will be outside (weather permitting), along with a virtual option. Call 715-446-3537 for more information. [MCPL Hatley]

Stratford Book Club: “The Heirloom Garden” by Viola Shipman

June 15, 1 p.m. Join the Stratford Branch Library and fellow readers for a wonderful book club discussion in June. For more information, call 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Mosinee Book Club: “Things You Save in a Fire” by Katherine Center

June 20, 2 p.m. Join the Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging, discussion of the June book club selection, “Things You Save in a Fire” by Katherine Center. Call 715-693-2144 for more information. [MCPL Mosinee]

Rothschild Book Club: “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

June 22, 11 a.m. Book lovers are invited to join the Rothschild Branch staff for an outdoor gathering of their monthly book club. For more information, call 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]

