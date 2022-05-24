ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

19 students, 2 adults dead in Uvalde mass shooting, AP report

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ayiil_0fp1dlIF00

UPDATE: As of 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults.

The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

UPDATE: As of 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The number of people dead has grown following a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

18 students and one teacher have been pronounced dead, according to Texas DPS.

The gunman is also dead.

UVALDE ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A total of 16 people are dead following a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

According to Gov. Greg Abbott, 14 children and a teacher at Robb Elementary were killed after a lone gunman abandoned his vehicle and entered the school with a handgun.

Gov. Abbott said it was possible the shooter also had a rifle, though that has not been confirmed.

According to Gov. Abbott, the gunman was Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old resident of Uvalde, which is located about 90 miles west of San Antonio.

Investigators are working to gather more background information on the shooter.

Gov. Abbott said the shooter deceased and was possibly shot and killed by responding authorities. Two members of law enforcement were shot but did not suffer serious injuries.

Gov. Abbott said the suspect is reported to have shot his grandmother before entering the school.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Ap#Robb Elementary School#Kfdx
Texoma's Homepage

Uvalde PD issues statement in aftermath of mass shooting

UVALDE (FOX 44) — The Uvalde Police Department is addressing the public as more questions are surfacing on reports of their actions from the Ross Elementary School mass shooting on Tuesday. Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez shared the following statement on social media Thursday afternoon: “My department and I will never be able to express in […]
UVALDE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texas parent brings gun to school, accidentally shoots self

ARLINGTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A parent in Texas accidentally shot himself in the leg after bringing a concealed weapon onto campus. According to the Arlington Police Department, a parent with a concealed weapon went to Duff Elementary School. While on campus, the man’s gun accidentally went off, striking him in the leg. The father was […]
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy