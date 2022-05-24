19 students, 2 adults dead in Uvalde mass shooting, AP report

UPDATE: As of 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults.

The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

UPDATE: As of 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The number of people dead has grown following a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

18 students and one teacher have been pronounced dead, according to Texas DPS.

The gunman is also dead.

UVALDE ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A total of 16 people are dead following a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

According to Gov. Greg Abbott, 14 children and a teacher at Robb Elementary were killed after a lone gunman abandoned his vehicle and entered the school with a handgun.

Gov. Abbott said it was possible the shooter also had a rifle, though that has not been confirmed.

According to Gov. Abbott, the gunman was Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old resident of Uvalde, which is located about 90 miles west of San Antonio.

Investigators are working to gather more background information on the shooter.

Gov. Abbott said the shooter deceased and was possibly shot and killed by responding authorities. Two members of law enforcement were shot but did not suffer serious injuries.

Gov. Abbott said the suspect is reported to have shot his grandmother before entering the school.

