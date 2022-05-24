ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

New Yorker dies in canoe accident at Conewango Creek

By Nick Veronica, Delaney Keppner
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ciiLJ_0fp1dJm100

CONEWANGO, N.Y. (WIVB/WWTI) — A Dutchess County man was killed in a canoeing accident Sunday in Western New York, according to state police out of Jamestown who responded to the call. He was reportedly found dead after his canoe rolled over.

According to New York State Police, several people were canoeing in the creek when one of their canoes rolled over. Its operator—Michael T. Leary, 46, of Pine Plains—could not be found. Troopers responded around 7 p.m.

The state police’s Underwater Recovery Unit, the Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team, and local fire agencies all searched for the Leary. Ultimately, his body was found on Monday and transported to Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said Leary was not wearing a life vest at the time of the accident and that the investigation is ongoing.

NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, May 27

Today's five things to know include an Albany Police investigation into a homicide on Quail Street, the death of "Goodfellas" star Ray Liotta, and several arrests after a bank robbery in Great Barrington.
ALBANY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hopewell Junction Hiker Dies After Fall in Hunter, New York

A Dutchess County woman has died following a fall at a popular Greene County hiking trail. The Department of Environmental Conservation reports that a Hopewell Junction woman fell to her death while hiking at the Platte Clove Preserve. In the DEC press release, they explain that Forest Rangers responded to a call back on Sunday, May 22nd at 12:35 pm. When Rangers got on the scene, along with help for the New York State Police, Greene County Paramedics, and Ranger Lieutenant Slade, Rangers "conducted a technical rope recovery after the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene."
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Two hikers die, one paddler drowns, seven hikers rescued (DEC reports)

A woman from Hopewell Junction died on Sunday after she fell while hiking near Bridal Veil Falls in the town of Hunter, in the Hudson Valley region. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers roped down a sheer cliff to recover the woman’s body, which was then transferred to the custody of the Greene County Coroner. State police are conducting an investigation.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
