New Yorker dies in canoe accident at Conewango Creek

CONEWANGO, N.Y. (WIVB/WWTI) — A Dutchess County man was killed in a canoeing accident Sunday in Western New York, according to state police out of Jamestown who responded to the call. He was reportedly found dead after his canoe rolled over.

According to New York State Police, several people were canoeing in the creek when one of their canoes rolled over. Its operator—Michael T. Leary, 46, of Pine Plains—could not be found. Troopers responded around 7 p.m.

The state police’s Underwater Recovery Unit, the Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team, and local fire agencies all searched for the Leary. Ultimately, his body was found on Monday and transported to Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said Leary was not wearing a life vest at the time of the accident and that the investigation is ongoing.

