Three local non-profits receive their share of $150,000 in grants

JOPLIN, Mo. – Three local non-profits today received $50,000 from The Joplin Regional Community Foundation’s Philanthropic Society.

Loving Grace, Higher Power Garage, and Jasper County CASA all won the grants during the organization’s Annual Grants Award Luncheon.

Officials with Loving Grace say they plan to use the funds to improve programming. Higher Power Garage says they plan to use the grant money to hire a case manager to help clients.

For this year’s high-impact grants, the Philanthropic Society narrowed a field of 22 applicants down to two finalists for three areas of grantmaking focus:

Housing

Habitat for Humanity Joplin

Loving Grace

Barriers to Work and Prosperity

Higher Power Garage

Missouri Southern Center for Advanced Professional Studies

Community Health

Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri

Jasper County CASA

The Philanthropic Society was formed by the JRCF in 2018 in response to emerging community needs by making a significant charitable impact, officials say.

