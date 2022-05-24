ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Three local non-profits receive their share of $150,000 in grants

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aeXE2_0fp1cwrd00
KOAM Image

JOPLIN, Mo. – Three local non-profits today received $50,000 from The Joplin Regional Community Foundation’s Philanthropic Society.

Loving Grace, Higher Power Garage, and Jasper County CASA all won the grants during the organization’s Annual Grants Award Luncheon.

Officials with Loving Grace say they plan to use the funds to improve programming. Higher Power Garage says they plan to use the grant money to hire a case manager to help clients.

For this year’s high-impact grants, the Philanthropic Society narrowed a field of 22 applicants down to two finalists for three areas of grantmaking focus:

  • Housing
  • Habitat for Humanity Joplin
  • Loving Grace
  • Barriers to Work and Prosperity
  • Higher Power Garage
  • Missouri Southern Center for Advanced Professional Studies
  • Community Health
  • Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri
  • Jasper County CASA

The Philanthropic Society was formed by the JRCF in 2018 in response to emerging community needs by making a significant charitable impact, officials say.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
biz417.com

20 Best Places to Work in Springfield, Missouri

What makes a great place to work? Find out which businesses are the best to work for with our Best Places to Work. The results are in and we're excited to give you a sneak peek at the list of honorees for the 2022 Best Places to Work! As chosen by Best Companies Group, we’ve identified 20 local organizations that may be giving their employees’ friends some serious workday FOMO.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Joplin, MO
Society
City
Joplin, MO
County
Jasper County, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

“United We” launches Kansas women’s economic task force

IOLA, Kan.–If more Kansas women participated in the workforce, one study shows that Kansas could grow its economy by ten to fifteen percent by 2025. That desire for growth is part of why “United We”, a non-profit aimed at advancing women’s economic and civic leadership is launching a Kansas women’s economic development task force and series of town halls. The...
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Residents ‘Strike Out Drugs’ at 4th Street Bowl in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Residents in Joplin got together at 4th Street Bowl to raise awareness about drug abuse. “What this is for is for community members to come together and have something that is healthy and fun to do within the community and our ultimate goal is to reduce drug use in the long term,” stated Samantha Sherman, Prevention Resource Director.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Joplin’s Academy store robber sentenced, and Pittsburg hosts a job fair

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A Jasper County, Missouri judge sentences a Saint Louis woman to prison for robbing a Joplin store at knife-point. Authorities say in January last year Tiffany Madison was at the academy sports and outdoors on South Rangeline in Joplin when she was confronted by a store employee for concealing merchandise. Police say she then grabbed a knife from a shelf and threatened the employee with it, then left the store and was later arrested. Madison pled guilty to a robbery charge and on Tuesday was sentenced to 10 years in prison. You can find a link to the story we aired here.
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Profits#Charity#Higher Power Garage#The Philanthropic Society#Jrcf#Koam News Now
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Wastewater used to detect viruses throughout Missouri

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo.–Researchers at the University of Missouri have been using wastewater samples throughout the pandemic to gain a better insight of what Covid-19 cases look like throughout the state. Now, it’s being used to see what other illnesses are present in our communities as well. It may seem a little gross…but it may also be the easiest way to...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
fortscott.biz

Ascension Via Christi Emergency Department in Fort Scott receives Geriatric Accreditation

The Ascension Via Christi Emergency Department in Fort Scott has received a Level 3 accreditation by the American College of Emergency Physicians’ Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation program (GEDA), which along with the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine, Emergency Nurses Association and American Geriatrics Society developed and released geriatric ED guidelines.
FORT SCOTT, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
KOLR10 News

Soaring flight prices impacts Springfield-Branson airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Summertime is almost here, and with that means an increased amount of traffic throughout the Springfield-Branson National Airport. Kent Boyd with the airport said travelers could see their airfare go up— but that’s only because of the rising costs elsewhere. “Prices on the airline side have definitely gone up and there are a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Aurora Sunset Drive-in Theater for sale

AURORA, Mo. – The Sunset Drive-In Theater in Aurora is now for sale, according to a Facebook post by Verus Network, the realty company listing the property. The property is 5 acres and includes a main building with restrooms, concessions/main cooking area, office, and projection room. It also includes a box office, a second concessions […]
AURORA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy