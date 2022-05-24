SFPD refused to help stop San Francisco Quickly car burglary ring, report alleges
It's another twist on the already-strange saga of the car burglary ring based out of a Quickly boba...www.sfgate.com
Can you blame the police for refusing to help Boudin?! They put their lives at risk to capture the bad guys and Boudin implements a "zero bail" policy, essentially creating a revolving door in the police station - in and out in 1 hour. Boudin is very, very, bad for San Francisco!
Lol!!!! Boudin is the DA of San Francisco and even the police doesn’t wanna work with him.. he should just quit and let someone that will do the job as the DA come in…. Recall Boudin!!!!
That’s what happens when SF police get targeted by DA’s more than the criminals do. This is a spin on the real issue.. SF police don’t trust the judicial system anymore, because catch and release doesn’t work at all, so what is the point of them risking life and livelihood trying to arrest criminals that have more rights than all of us do? In SF you have more rights as a criminal than as a law abiding citizen or a cop. In the act of arresting a criminal the risk of losing your life and livelihood is far too great in SF, because the law is stacked against the good ppl not the criminals. SF is a failure, not even the cops believe in the system the politicians and DA have fostered there. It’s a mess of immorality and corruption. Klaus Schwab’s ppl!
