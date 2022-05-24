SFPD refused to help stop San Francisco Quickly car burglary ring, report alleges

PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Palo Alto Police arrested two 17-year-old suspects believed to have carried out an assault and robbery Tuesday afternoon in Palo Alto.Police responded to a 4:19 p.m. report of a robbery in the 600 block of Georgia Avenue in the city's Green Acres neighborhood, according to police.One of the suspects allegedly repeatedly punched the victim, another juvenile, and took his mobile phone before getting into the passenger seat of a car and fleeing the scene.An alert bystander who witnessed what he described to police as an unprovoked attack took a photo of the vehicle as it drove away and called police.Officers found the vehicle and the suspects at about 6:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Gilman Street. The victim's mobile phone was found inside the vehicle.The two 17-year-old suspects -- one from East Palo Alto and the other from Mountain View -- were arrested on suspicion of strong-arm robbery. Police have not released the names of the suspects because they are juveniles.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO