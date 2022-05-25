ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croswell, MI

Student alleges racial harassment at Cros-Lex Schools

sanilacbroadcasting.com
 2 days ago

A Croswell-Lexington High School student alleges that they were racially harassed at the school in a lawsuit filed against several administrators and the district. Parents received an email of...

www.sanilacbroadcasting.com

Comments / 1

Related
HometownLife.com

No censure for Novi school board member after student's privacy violated by sharing video

A video showing Novi Community School District board member Willy Mena touching the hair of a student was shared with people who should never have seen it. Those individuals, acquaintances of Mena, saw the video in direct violation of district and board policy protecting student privacy. They also saw it prior to that governing board, the intended audience — the Novi Board of Education.
NOVI, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Croswell, MI
Local
Michigan Society
The Oakland Press

Attorneys: Crumbley parents ‘receiving far worse treatment in the court of public opinion than the actual shooter’

Attorneys for the parents of accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley have asked an Oakland County judge to move their cases out of Oakland County or have the jury selected from non-Oakland County residents — claiming that otherwise the couple won’t get a fair trial on their involuntary manslaughter charges connected to the Nov. 30, 2021 incident in Oxford that left four dead and several others wounded.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lex#Racial Injustice#Racism#Cros Lex Schools#District Superintendent
ClickOnDetroit.com

Robb Elementary School tragedy prompts need for critical conversations

DETROIT – The tragedy at Robb Elementary School has parents in a position where they have to explain what should be unimaginable. The trauma from the images in Texas weigh heavy on children, while also putting anxiety through the roof. But all parents need to remember that we’re all probably going through the same thing.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

15-Year-Old Charged After Allegedly Bringing Weapon To Detroit’s Marygrove High School

(CBS DETROIT) — Prosecutors charged a 15-year-old after he allegedly brought a gun to Marygrove High School in Detroit. The teen is charged with possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone. Prosecutors say on Tuesday, the teen brought a weapon, later discovered to be a BB gun, to the school and pulled the weapon out during class. He was taken into custody on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing was held on Thursday at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. “We are all hypersensitive right now about deadly weapons being brought into schools and the carnage that can occur as a result. The alleged actions of this respondent simply cannot be tolerated,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “We are alleging that this weapon was displayed and later discovered to be a BB Gun. This does not diminish the severity of this respondent’s actions.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
The Oakland Press

Woman nailed with fine for tossing cigarette out window

For some smokers, tossing a cigarette or cigarette butt out a car window while driving is done without much thought. But one Michigan woman recently found out there can be consequences for treating the outdoors like one’s personal ashtray: A hit in the wallet. At a hearing Wednesday in...
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Charged After Threatening To Kill Macomb County Judge

(CBS DETROIT) — A 75-year-old Detroit man is charged after officials say he threatened to kill a Macomb County judge. According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Marion Williams Richardson is charged with one count of communicating a false threat of terrorism and one count of malicious use of a telecommunications service. Officials say Richardson threatened to go to the home of 41-A District Court Judge Douglas Shepherd and kill him. He allegedly made the threat via phone to staff at the court this week. The case was referred to the Department of Attorney General because the judge serves in Macomb County. “I refuse to disregard threats made against elected officials and their families,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Threatening the safety of a member of the bench is inexcusable and I will not hesitate to use the resources of my office to prosecute such crimes.” An arraignment is scheduled for Friday. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

8 Wayne County schools, including 4 in Detroit, have Covid outbreaks

Thirty-nine new Covid cases were reported last week at four Detroit schools and four in Wayne County suburbs. That's nearly 20 percent of the latest statewide tally of 212 cases at 43 schools in 15 counties, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Its weekly list shows schools with at least three new pandemic cases.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy