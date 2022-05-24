Ewan McGregor Talks Star Wars Prequels Love: "It Didn't Feel Like That When They Came Out"

Obi-Wan Kenobi finally has a Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest Star Wars Disney+ series sits at 86% on the aggregator. Clearly the old magic is working for a lot of people right now. Ewan McGregor is back as Obi-Wan and the show announced Hayden Christensen's return as Darth Vader before it came out as well. Anticipation was so high at Star Wars Celebration this year that they decided to drop the first two episodes of Kenobi early. The decision made a lot of sense. This is a packed pop-culture weekend with Stranger Things 4 getting things on the road and Top Gun: Maverick cleared for takeoff. However, Star Wars is Star Wars, so there was no worry about fans flocking to Disney+ to meet up with their old friends in a galaxy far, far away. Check out what Rotten Tomatoes tweeted down below.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO