Texas school shooting kills 19 children, 2 adults

A mother who was handcuffed outside the Texas school shooting later ran into the school and pulled her two children to safety: report
"The police were doing nothing," a mother of students at the Texas school where the shooting took place told WSJ. "They were just standing outside the fence."
3rd grade Texas shooting survivor hid from gunman in cafeteria: ‘Everybody was scared’
A third-grade student at Robb Elementary School in Texas recalled his distressing memories of hiding in the cafeteria before students were rescued by law enforcement. “Everybody was scared. We were all panicking because we didn’t know what was really happening,” student Chance Aguirre told NBC local news affiliate WOAI-TV San Antonio, Texas.
Shooter Salvador Ramos made terrifying threat after losing at violent video game Dead By Daylight, gamer tells police
TEXAS shooter Salvador Ramos may have revealed his chilling plans to kill children in a callous school shooting online after LOSING at the violent video game Dead by Daylight, a gamer claimed. The gamer revealed how a male player was making threats to "shoot up a school" using an "AR-15"...
Salvador Ramos: Everything we know about Texas school mass shooter
The gunman who killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Governor Greg Abbott said Ramos “horrifically and incomprehensibly” carried out the mass shooting alone before being shot dead by law enforcement officers.Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School who lived in the small city 80 miles west of San Antonio, according to Mr Abbott.Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, state Sen Roland Gutierrez, who was briefed by police, told reporters. “He suggested the kids should...
Cops told kids at Texas school to 'yell if you need help.' When one did, the gunman came over and shot her, another student says
The child's account of the Uvalde school shooting offered a horrifying glimpse into what happened during the gunman's 40 minutes inside the school.
Trauma surgeon recounts operating on victims in Texas school shooting: "Sadly, we were prepared"
A trauma surgeon in Texas who operated on children wounded in the Uvalde school shooting said that she and her team mobilized quickly once they were notified about the shooting — and knew how to respond due to their experience with the Sutherland Springs church shooting in 2017, which left 26 dead.
Texas official, tasked with identifying Uvalde shooting victims, finds bodies of classmate, friends' kids
UVALDE, Texas — Eulalio Diaz Jr. walked into the classroom where 19 children and two teachers were shot to death just a few hours before, looked down on the floor and saw one of his high school classmates. Elsewhere in the hellish scene were the bodies of fourth graders...
What we know about the gunman in the Robb Elementary School shooting
Texas authorities identified an 18-year-old man as the shooter at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Majorie Taylor Greene Wins GOP Primary, Goes Off On Texas School Shooting
"We don't need more gun control. We need to return to God," the far-right House member said.
More Texas School Shooting Victims Have Died & It's Now The Worst Since Sandy Hook
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Several people injured in Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School have died as a result of their injuries, pushing the death toll in Uvalde, Texas, close to what happened 10 years ago in Newtown, Connecticut, at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Husband of Slain Uvalde Teacher Dies of Heart Attack After Dropping Off Flowers at Her Memorial
Click here to read the full article. The family of Irma Garcia — one of the two teachers who sacrificed their lives to save their students at the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas — is now also mourning the loss of another family member. Garcia’s husband, Joe, died Thursday of a heart attack, minutes after dropping off flowers at her memorial, The New York Times reports. “Extremely heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief,” wrote John Martinez, Garcia’s nephew, on Twitter. “I truly am at a...
Adriana Reyes, Uvalde Shooter's Mom, Insists They Had a Good Relationship
Salvador Ramos' mother had denied claims she had a strained relationship with her son.
Texas school shooting: CBS reporter calls Beto press conference appearance 'clearly staged'
CBS News suggested Beto O’Rourke likely staged his surprise appearance at Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference on the deadly Texas school shooting Wednesday. Although the public was largely surprised by the Texas gubernatorial candidate interrupting Abbott while he provided updates on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school, CBS correspondent Janet Shamlian, who was present at the conference, claimed the appearance was "clearly staged."
Mom of Texas School Shooter Had 'Uneasy Feeling' About Him, Said He Could Be 'Aggressive'
The mother of the Texas elementary school shooter is speaking out about her son. While speaking with ABC News' Matt Gutman for an interview at her home, Salvador Ramos' mother, Adriana Reyes, told the outlet that she worried about her son at times. "I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like,...
Matthew McConaughey Calls for Action After Hometown School Shooting: “We Must Do Better”
Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to address the mass shooting that occurred earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School in the actor’s hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The tragedy has left at least 19 children and two adults dead and is considered the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Physical' Red Carpet Premiere Canceled in Wake of Texas Shooting'FBI' Season Finale Pulled by CBS After Texas School ShootingTexas School Shooting Kills 19 Children, Two Teachers “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms...
Full List of Republican Senators Who Receive Funding From the NRA
Mitt Romney, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Mitch McConnell are among those who have taken money from the pro-gun lobby over the years.
Texas school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos' mom 'feeling bad for everybody' but 'lost her son, too': Grandpa
UVALDE, Texas – The grandfather of accused Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos said Thursday his daughter – the suspect’s mother – is "feeling bad for everybody," but added: "She lost her son, too." Rolando Reyes spoke briefly with Fox News Digital outside his Uvalde, Texas, home...
Fourth Grade Student Covers In Blood To Avoid Getting Killed During Texas School Massacre
Eleven-year-old Miah Cerrillo, traumatized after witnessing her teacher and friends killed in the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, reportedly covered herself in blood to avoid being shot. “My sister-in-law said is that she saw her friend full of blood, and she got blood and put it...
Texas shooting: Reporters demand White House press secretary explain why Biden isn't doing more on gun control
Reporters pushed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Thursday on why President Biden is not doing more to stem gun violence in the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York. "The president cannot solve this problem alone, he needs Congress to act," Jean-Pierre told reporters multiple...
Photos: NRA convention begins just days after Robb Elementary school shooting
The gunman posted his intentions on Facebook before shooting his grandmother, going to the elementary school and barricading himself in a classroom.
