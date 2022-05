No one has ever accused Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold of having too much confidence at the NFL level. But that may change. Following the team’s second outing of voluntary OTAs on Tuesday, both Darnold and head coach Matt Rhule took the podium to address the media. First was Rhule, who says he’s seen a bit more urgency from his starting quarterback as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO