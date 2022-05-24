ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-24 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-26 13:45:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Copper River Basin...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bartholomew, Jennings by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bartholomew; Jennings The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Bartholomew County in central Indiana Northwestern Jennings County in southeastern Indiana * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, a confirmed funnel cloud perhaps briefly touching down as a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Seymour, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * The tornado will be near Azalia around 635 PM EDT. Elizabethtown around 640 PM EDT. Columbus and Grammer around 645 PM EDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 07:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Harrison County in southern Mississippi Northwestern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 705 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lyman, or near Gulfport, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Saucier, Lyman and Latimer. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 40 and 43. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Chickasaw; Lee; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 220 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Houston, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Houston, Verona, Okolona, Shannon, Nettleton, Van Vleet, Parkersburg, Palmetto, Leotis, Old Union, Buena Vista and George P Cossar State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 14:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Harrison County in southern Mississippi East central Hancock County in southern Mississippi * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 243 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Kiln, or near Diamondhead, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Kiln around 250 PM CDT. Diamondhead around 300 PM CDT. Lyman around 325 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 8 and 21. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, City of Martinsville, Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 07:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and south central, central and west central Virginia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and south central, central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Bedford; City of Martinsville; Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia The City of Martinsville in south central Virginia South central Bedford County in south central Virginia Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 707 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fieldale, or near Martinsville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martinsville Chatham Gretna Axton Penhook Spencer and Callands. This includes The following Locations The Martinsville Speedway and Martinsville Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Eastern Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina Western Yadkin County in northwestern North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 619 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Moravian Falls, or near Wilkesboro, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Elkin Wilkesboro Jonesville Boonville Ronda and Windy Gap. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
SURRY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Southeastern Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida Southwestern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 933 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles southeast of Santa Rosa Beach, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Bay, southeastern Walton and southwestern Washington Counties, including the following locations... Bruce, Inlet Beach, Seminole Hills, Port Washington, Bunker, Grayton Beach, Seagrove Beach, Seaside and Freeport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell, City of Lynchburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 07:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Bedford; Campbell; City of Lynchburg The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Appomattox County in central Virginia North central Campbell County in central Virginia Northeastern Bedford County in south central Virginia Southern Amherst County in central Virginia The City of Lynchburg in central Virginia * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 721 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Goode, or near Forest, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Lynchburg Forest Coleman Falls Madison Heights Boonsboro Pleasant View and Goode. This includes The following Location Liberty University. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Louise#Erosion#Flood Advisory#Noaa Weather Radio#Alaska Dot
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Shelby, or near Fallston, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hickory, Newton, Conover, Cherryville, Longview, Icard, Hildebran, Belwood, Lawndale and Fallston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Burke; Caldwell; Catawba; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Caldwell County in western North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 457 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles southwest of Hickory, or 7 miles southwest of Mountain View, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Connelly Springs around 510 PM EDT. Hickory, Hickory Regional Airport, Longview, Hildebran and Icard around 520 PM EDT. Bethlehem, St. Stephens, Hudson and Sawmills around 530 PM EDT. Taylorsville and Lake Hickory around 540 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Northlakes, Kings Creek, Little River In Alexander County, Cooksville and Millersville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 16:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Bannock; Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho Central Power County in southeastern Idaho Eastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 453 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cold Water Rest Area, or 10 miles southwest of Neeley, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport and Massacre Rocks. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Attala; Leake; Neshoba; Winston A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LEAKE...EAST CENTRAL ATTALA...SOUTHWESTERN WINSTON AND NORTHWESTERN NESHOBA COUNTIES At 115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Edinburg, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Zama and Noxapater. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bell, Harlan, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bell; Harlan; Knox The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Harlan County in southeastern Kentucky Eastern Bell County in southeastern Kentucky East central Knox County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Ponza, or near Pineville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Public confirmed tornado as the storm passed Middlesboro. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near Varilla around 515 PM EDT. Miracle around 520 PM EDT. Kettle Island around 525 PM EDT. Rella around 530 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Stony Fork Junction and Field. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 17:04:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Horry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HORRY AND SOUTH CENTRAL MARION COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds up to 40 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 11 AM Thursday.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of winds gusting 40 to 50 mph will impact areas around Barstow-Daggett, Fort Irwin, and US 395 in northwest San Bernardino County.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Clark County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Southern Clark County. In California, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 08:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 PM EDT/200 PM CDT/ for Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Gulf and southwestern Franklin Counties through 1145 AM EDT/1045 AM CDT/ At 1057 AM EDT/957 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a waterspout and gusty winds along a line extending from near Port St. Joe to 23 miles southwest of Apalachicola to 39 miles south of Mexico Beach. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port St. Joe, Apalachicola, Nine Mile, Highland View, Eleven Mile, Thirteen Mile, Odena, Cape San Blas, Indian Pass, Tilton, Jones Homestead, Ward Ridge, Milltown, Bay City, Howard Creek, Apalachicola Airport, Simmons Bayou and Willis Landing. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Horry, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Horry; Marion THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HORRY AND SOUTH CENTRAL MARION COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds up to 40 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland, Monroe and Washington. portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop and move across much of southeast Mississippi, southwest and south central Alabama, and northwest Florida later today and again late tonight into Thursday morning. Showers and storms should exit to the east of the area by Thursday afternoon or early evening. Widespread rainfall amounts up to 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts will be possible, will be possible in the watch area through Thursday afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy