Recently, we told you that the Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department continues to look for lifeguards at an increased wage of $15 per hour. They need help so they can open all the municipal pools this summer, but they have already announced that one will open this weekend. Noelridge Aquatic Center on the city's northeast side is open for lap swimming from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. starting this Saturday through Monday, and open swimming from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday. Get more details and lifeguard application information from our story here.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO