Warriors reporter Mark Haynes in hot water after fans uncover troubling tweets

By Omar Pérez
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — How does the saying go “Your past will always find a way to catch up to you?”

Well, that’s the situation Golden State Warriors reporter Mark Haynes finds himself in.

The ClutchPoints reporter has been put on indefinite leave after a group of angry Warriors fans uncovered Haynes’ past homophobic, sexist, and racist tweets.

On Monday morning, Haynes reactivated his Twitter account and issued an apology.

“I sincerely apologize to those that I’ve hurt, triggered, or brought unnecessary trauma and pain,” Haynes said in a tweet posted Monday . “I was wrong.”

Uncovered past

The past tweets were brought to light after Warriors fans grew angry with Haynes for his comments about guard Steph Curry being a “frontrunner,” describing someone who only celebrates and performs well when their team is in the lead.

Hayne’s comments ignited passionate Warriors fans, prompting them to uncover the reporter’s past offensive tweets, many of which target members of the Asian community.

Out of work

On Sunday, ClutchPoint issued a statement to announce that Haynes has been put on indefinite leave.

“ClutchPoints has a zero-tolerance policy on any such behavior and actions,” the company said in a statement posted on Twitter . “What Haynes tweeted is incredibly inexcusable and not indicative of CLutchPoints’ beliefs and values.”

Comments / 23

Guest
2d ago

I don’t see why there’s a problem with that tweet..🤔 World has become way too sensitive! End cancel culture! It’s a disease at this point.

Reply(4)
8
Progressivesrtrash
2d ago

Typical Bay Area people. Could you imagine be so petty over a comment. That you search the internet of anything you can about this person to destroy his career?

Reply(4)
5
