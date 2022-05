The Indiana-Kentucky series ended when Christian Watford sank a buzzer-beater in 2011 to stun the No. 1 Wildcats at Assembly Hall. Kentucky went on to avenge that loss with a 102-90 victory over the Hoosiers in the 2012 South Regional semifinal in Atlanta. The two programs met again in the 2016 NCAA tournament round of 32 in Des Moines with Indiana prevailing 73-67.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO