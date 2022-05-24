ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

15 Dead in Uvalde, Texas Elementary School Shooting

By rwturner
koxe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE — Gov. Greg Abbott has confirmed that 14 students and one teacher...

www.koxe.com

koxe.com

Texas Governor Abbott reveals that gunman posted about shooting online ahead of Texas school massacre in Uvalde

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revealed in a Wednesday news conference that the 18-year-old gunman who shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at a South Texas elementary school shared his plans on Facebook. The gunman, Salvador Ramos, posted a series of Facebook messages about 30 minutes before the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Ramos was killed by police after barricading himself inside one of the school’s classrooms.
TEXAS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Interview: Tri-State ties to Texas school shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A family right here in Evansville is related to one of the victims of the Texas elementary school shooting. Eyewitness News was joined by Hugo Avila — his cousin is a teacher who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Tonight, he spoke with us about the tragic events […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KCEN TV NBC 6

At least 21 dead after Uvalde school shooting, officials confirm

SAN ANTONIO — At least 20 people, including 18 children, were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, according to law enforcement officials. Several others, both students and adults, are being treated for injuries. The alleged shooter was also killed, local police confirmed. It is believed that...
UVALDE, TX
CBS LA

Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
UVALDE, TX
Person
Greg Abbott
CBS Denver

‘Colorado Hearts Are Heavy’: Gov. Jared Polis, Other Colorado Elected Leaders React To Texas Elementary School Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis released a statement after the elementary school shooting in Texas. At least 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. UPDATE: At least 18 children and one adult were killed after a shooter opened fire at Texas elementary school. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the shooter is also dead and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers. https://t.co/ntvWmDY3xw — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 25, 2022 The shooter, an 18-year-old male, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. (credit: CBS) Authorities say the suspect...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools to operate on modified lockdown on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will operate on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as an added precautionary measure.The district made the decision after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. "Only persons with a prescheduled appointment will be permitted to enter any facility during the modified lockdown. Materials will be sent to schools to assist staff with discussions with students, and additional student and staff support will be available for anyone who needs it," the district said in a release.The district said staff and families will be notified of the modified lockdown through a robocall on Wednesday morning. The district's statement on the deadly shooting in Texas can be found below:"We are heartbroken by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. At no time should the tranquility of school become the nightmare it has today. We grieve with the family members of the victims, and our thoughts are with the leadership, staff, children, families, and the entire Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District as they face the days ahead following such a tragedy."
PITTSBURGH, PA
#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Uvalde High School#Abc News
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY: ATTORNEY GENERAL ISSUES THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT ON SCHOOL SAFETY

Today, 14 children and one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas were killed, and others injured, in a mass shooting. Nothing about this is normal. We do not have to accept that we live in a country where children are shot just for going to school. My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and we must all do everything we can to end the epidemic of gun violence.
UVALDE, TX

