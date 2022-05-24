ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fort Myers retail center sells for $3.5 million

By Adam Regan
gulfshorebusiness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlico Coffee Realty LLC purchased the 7,000-square-foot retail strip center at 10993 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers from...

www.gulfshorebusiness.com

Comments / 4

Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Clean Juice Launches first location in Lee County

The first Clean Juice in Lee County launched May 16 in Estero at The Shoppes at University Highlands, a retail strip just north of Miromar Outlets. The new location, 19527 Highland Oaks Drive, is near the intersection of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and Everblades Parkway. Its grand opening celebration is Saturday, June 4, when the first 50 customers will receive free Clean Juice smoothies for a year. Regional franchisee Mark Heinold opened the first area location for the fast-casual chain last fall in North Naples. He plans 10 locations for the USDA-certified organic juice bar in the next several years from North Fort Myers to Marco Island.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples billionaire David Hoffmann reflects on investing in SWFL

No sooner did David Hoffmann make Forbes’ list of billionaires for the first time did the Naples real estate investor step down as CEO of his Hoffmann Family of Companies. In an exclusive interview with Gulfshore Business, Hoffmann, 69, laughed at the insinuation that he was just trying to make the list prior to cutting back on his corporate duties. David and his wife Jerri’s two sons, Geoff and Greg Hoffmann, were named co-CEOs of the companies earlier this month.
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail#At T#Spa#Alico Coffee Realty Llc#Ebcp 11021 Colonial Llc#Best Budz Smoke Shop#M V Dispensary#Landqwest Commercial#Cdpe
santivachronicle.com

Popular Lighthouse Cafe Adding Outdoor Seating

The Lighthouse Café, a second-generation family-owned restaurant on the east end of Sanibel, has been approved to add outdoor seating to its historic dining scene. The historic Lighthouse Cafe was granted outdoor seating by Planning Commission. SC photo by Dorothy Wallace. The café dates back to the mid 1950s,...
SANIBEL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Buffalo brewery plans brew pub, rock climbing for south Fort Myers

A Buffalo, New York-based beer brewer is planning to build a satellite brew pub and restaurant with an adjacent indoor rock-climbing facility in south Fort Myers. Jeff Ware, the owner and founder of Resurgence Brewing Company, said his project is at least two years away from being opened. It would be located at 6150 Exchange Lane, which is just south of the Lee County Sports Complex and just east of the RaceTrac gas station at 14575 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile Cypress Parkway in south Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Record-breaking sales in two of Naples’ top private communities

Two exceptional estates situated within a prestigious golf club community in North Naples and an award-winning enclave near Marco Island recently shattered local real estate records. Exclusively listed and sold by Michelle Thomas of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the highest-priced home in the history of Quail Creek closed for $5,620,000 in March. Michelle also represented the buyer in the top Fiddler’s Creek sale year-to-date which sold for $3,651,000 in April. Offering championship courses among lush landscapes, pristine fairways and open water, these private communities present a genuine golfer’s paradise. As the popularity of the game increases, more players seek to hit the green from the comfort of their own backyard with access to ample luxury amenities.
NAPLES, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Pulte Homes begins construction of neighborhood amenities at Ventana Pointe

Residents of Ventana Pointe, Pulte Homes’ intimate, new 77-home community with a sought-after Naples location, will soon spend sun-soaked days lounging by the pool with family and neighbors. Pulte Homes has commenced construction of Ventana Pointe’s private amenity center. The amenity campus offers inviting gathering spaces around the...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral police search for 2 who stole gun from Target

The search is on for two people police say stole a gun from Target. It all started after a customer left their bag in a cart on Wednesday night. The shopper was putting away their items in their and accidentally left a small black bag inside their shopping cart when they drove off.
CAPE CORAL, FL
travelexperta.com

Best Things To Do In Fort Myers, FL (Vacationer’s Choice)

How can you go wrong vacationing in a place like Fort Myers, Florida? You could seriously not plan a single thing, show up, set the GPS for the oceanfront, and go wild. There are tons of restaurants, attractions, and things to do. Your internal compass set for fun would surely find its way. Yet, you still risk running into a restaurant whose service or menu isn’t quite the best or an attraction that could have been passed up for other choices when you have a limited amount of time. Discover the names of the top places to visit and things to do in Fort Myers Florida according to people who have actually visited the area.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect attempts to steal $1K in supplies from Home Depot at The Forum

Fort Myers police are looking for a man suspected of attempted theft May 19 at a Home Depot at The Forum. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, at around 3:45 p.m., a man was seen trying to steal numerous cable rolls and rolls of wire from the Home Depot located at 3405 Forum Blvd. He put the merchandise in a large tote bag and bypassed all points of sale without paying. After a loss prevention employee confronted him, the man ran toward the Home Depot parking lot and left the scene in a gray Lincoln Navigator.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Beach expectations for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend means locals are preparing for packed beaches, traffic, and heavy crowds. If you get to the beach before 11 a.m. you’re probably less likely to run into problems. But, people that like to sleep in a little bit later, may find themselves doing laps around a parking lot for a long time.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man dies in Charlotte County crash

A Fort Myers man is dead after a pickup truck crashed in Charlotte County. Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was traveling south on Williams Drive late Saturday night when it swerved off the roadway and overturned into a nearby ditch. Troopers say a 20-year-old man from Fort Myers, a...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Builder, in war to retain employees, rewards employees with $1.6M

Key takeaway: Naples construction firm DeAngelis Diamond is tackling the labor crisis internally, by boosting benefits designed to keep employees — including a new profit-sharing and 401(k) match program. The company recently paid out $1.6 million to staff under the program, DD Wealth Builder. Core challenge: Getting the word...
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy