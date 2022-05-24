New principal named for Oak Pointe Elementary

Colleton County High School senior Bethany Monroe inked a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to participate in track & field at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina. The Panthers compete in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association within Division II. According to Monroe, she was offered a full academic scholarship to attend Claflin University prior to her decision to continue her track & field career. Monroe has been a valued member of the Colleton County track & field team for seven years. In addition, she participated in volleyball and basketball for Cougar Athletics. “The opportunity to run track came through God giving me coaches like Coach Boone, Coach Singleton, and Coach Pierce who reached out to contact the Claflin coaching staff,” said Monroe. “I hope to contribute with speed in sprinting events. I am very thankful to attend Claflin University in the fall and continue my career there with Coach Jackson and his wonderful staff and future teammates.” Monroe is the daughter of Magdline and Mark Monroe. She plans to pursue a degree in exercise science or sports medicine.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO