Lexington, SC

New principal named for Oak Pointe Elementary

By Allen Wallace
coladaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran educator Linard McCloud is the new principal of Oak Pointe Elementary School, Lexington-Richland School District 5 announced Tuesday. McCloud currently serves as assistant principal at Dutch Fork High School. McCloud replaces Kristie Smith who is moving to a new position at the district office....

www.coladaily.com

coladaily.com

Five Blythewood seniors win Rotary Club scholarships

Five Blythewood area high school seniors will find their paths to college a little smoother, thanks to scholarships the Rotary Club of Blythewood awarded Thursday. The club awards scholarships annually to graduating seniors in memory of Blythewood Rotarians. Recipients are selected based on financial need, scholastic achievement, initiative and motivation, and volunteerism. Students must live in the 29016 zip code with plans to enter an accredited institution of higher learning, including a technical college, junior college, business college, college of art and design or four-year university. The scholarships are one-time awards for college freshmen-to-be, and the funds can be used for any college expenses, such as tuition, computers, or room and board.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

Lockout lifted at Midlands middle school, deputies talking with student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have lifted the lockout at Pleasant Hill Middle School and identified a minor they believe sent texts to a student that could be interpreted as threatening. Administrators said Thursday that the school was under secure/lockout after a threat was sent to a student. “We’re talking...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Teacher of the Year finalist profile

Kathy Metze Stewart has worked as a teacher of intellectually disabled (ID) students for 38 years, more than 20 of which have been at Richland One’s Columbia High School. “Her patience and love for her students is evident based on her continuous commitment to the field of special education,” said Columbia High Principal Craig Washington. “I find her supportive of her students and colleagues.”
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

American Leadership Academy breaks ground on Lexington campus

Community leaders gathered Wednesday to break ground on the new American Leadership Academy Lexington campus near the intersection of Highway 6 and I-20. American Leadership Academy Lexington (ALA) is a K-12 tuition-free public charter school that will open its doors to an anticipated 2,000 students in August 2023, according to a release sent by the Charter Institute at Erskine.
LEXINGTON, SC
Lexington, SC
Lexington, SC
swlexledger.com

Ten Lexington Two high school athletes declare to play at collegiate level

West Columbia, SC 05/25/2022 - Ten Lexington Two high school athletes declared their intent this week to play their sports at the college level. Thursday, Airport High School had eight athletes participate in a signing ceremony:. Yulissa Benitez: Soccer, University of South Carolina-Salkehatchie. Isaiah Dudley: Basketball, East Georgia State College.
LEXINGTON, SC
#An Education#Dutch Fork High School#Pioneer Family#Education Specialist#Fulmer Middle School#Alston Middle School
The Post and Courier

Gov. Henry McMaster wants state investigation into Richland School District Two

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster is ready to call for a probe of the Richland School District Two by the state Inspector General's office if a new law gets passed next month. The governor is concerned after receiving hundreds of complaints from Richland Two parents along with seeing ongoing rifts among the Northeast Columbia district's board members, his spokesman Brian Symmes said.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gov. plans investigation into Richland School Dist. 2

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to a spokesperson for Gov. Henry McMaster, the governor plans to direct the state inspector general to investigate Richland School Dist. 2 once S.202 is finalized and signed into law. The bill gives the governor the authority to request an investigation into “a public school,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Columbia Star

100 Black Women celebrate eight-year milestone

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Columbia (S.C.) Chapter recently celebrated an eight-year anniversary of advocacy and empowerment for women and girls of African descent at its “Virtual My Sister’s Keeper Annual Awards Ceremony” May 21. During the event, six exceptional community leaders were honored...
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WTVC

7-year-old student caught with gun in backpack at SC elementary school

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A gun was found in a 7-year-old student's backpack at an elementary school in Columbia, South Carolina, the Richland County Sheriff's Department reported. Officials say a child at Sandlapper Elementary School notified an administrator that they believed a student had a gun. Administrators searched the...
COLUMBIA, SC
walterborolive.com

Monroe signs with Claflin University for Track & Field

Colleton County High School senior Bethany Monroe inked a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to participate in track & field at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina. The Panthers compete in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association within Division II. According to Monroe, she was offered a full academic scholarship to attend Claflin University prior to her decision to continue her track & field career. Monroe has been a valued member of the Colleton County track & field team for seven years. In addition, she participated in volleyball and basketball for Cougar Athletics. “The opportunity to run track came through God giving me coaches like Coach Boone, Coach Singleton, and Coach Pierce who reached out to contact the Claflin coaching staff,” said Monroe. “I hope to contribute with speed in sprinting events. I am very thankful to attend Claflin University in the fall and continue my career there with Coach Jackson and his wonderful staff and future teammates.” Monroe is the daughter of Magdline and Mark Monroe. She plans to pursue a degree in exercise science or sports medicine.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Fort Dorchester's Davion Joyner honored by SC Football Hall of Fame

The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame has named Davion Joyner of Fort Dorchester High School the recipient of the 2022 Bridge Builder Excellence Award. The award, which rewards and encourages excellence in the community, in the classroom and on the field, was presented in a "Heisman-Like" ceremony featuring the Top 10 finalists at a ceremony in Downtown Greenville this spring. The award is presented by Spinx Corporation.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
coladaily.com

Brookland-Cayce High School assistant principal charged with assaulting student

An assistant principal at Brookland-Cayce High School faces criminal charges after allegedly assaulting a student. Leon Brunson is charged with third degree assault and unlawful conduct toward a child. Cayce Police have warrants for him, but he has been given an opportunity to turn himself in. Cayce Police responded to...
CAYCE, SC
coladaily.com

Memorial Day observances in the Midlands

Monday, May 30 is Memorial Day, a day dedicated to honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country while serving in the armed forces. Here in the Midlands, several events will allow participants to honor the fallen, surrounded by the community. The Downtown Columbia YMCA...
COLUMBIA, SC

