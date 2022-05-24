New principal named for Oak Pointe Elementary

Five Blythewood area high school seniors will find their paths to college a little smoother, thanks to scholarships the Rotary Club of Blythewood awarded Thursday. The club awards scholarships annually to graduating seniors in memory of Blythewood Rotarians. Recipients are selected based on financial need, scholastic achievement, initiative and motivation, and volunteerism. Students must live in the 29016 zip code with plans to enter an accredited institution of higher learning, including a technical college, junior college, business college, college of art and design or four-year university. The scholarships are one-time awards for college freshmen-to-be, and the funds can be used for any college expenses, such as tuition, computers, or room and board.
Comments / 1