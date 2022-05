SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Mosquito season is here. With warm summer weather settling in, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reminds Michigan residents to be on alert for potentially dangerous mosquitos and ticks. These pests carry and spread deadly diseases like West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) through their bite. Using its prevention strategy, MDARD hopes residents will help limit mosquito bites and the spread of disease this summer.

