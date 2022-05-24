ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Gate, FL

First businesses open at Everglades Square in Golden Gate Estates

By Tim Aten
gulfshorebusiness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first businesses are opening or preparing to open soon at Everglades Square in Golden Gate Estates. “Well, not exactly March 1 [when Everglades Square was originally planned to open this spring], but a win’s a win. Everglades Square is open,” said David Samadnejad, owner of the nearly 25,000-square-foot multitenant retail...

www.gulfshorebusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
biscaynetimes.com

Condo Owners and Associations Bracing for Impact

Ask condo lawyer Eric Glazer about the biggest problem with the Florida condo mindset, and he gives this answer:. “Picture getting together with a group of friends at a restaurant and each one lives in a different condominium. The ‘winner’ at the table has the cheapest condo assessment – $100 cheaper than the runner-up. But the winner is living a lie, and the Florida Legislature has given condo owners and associations enough rope to hang themselves.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

Cape San Blas Is the Best-Kept Secret on Florida's Forgotten Coast

For beach lovers looking to steer clear of crowds, Florida's Forgotten Coast is a welcome reprieve. With 200 miles of coastline encompassing five islands, 99 historic sites, and some of the most charming beachside communities you'll find anywhere, there are dozens of reasons to keep this "forgotten" stretch of Gulf Coast shoreline front of mind. Cape San Blas, a 17-mile-long peninsula that curls around St. Joseph Bay and is connected to the rest of the state by a thin sliver of land, is definitely one of them.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Golden Gate, FL
Government
City
Bonita Springs, FL
City
Golden Gate, FL
Local
Florida Government
Polarbear

Iconic pink flamingos are showing up in increasingly large numbers in Florida after becoming rare for 100 years

For a long time, it was believed that flamingos were not native to Florida as the birds were considered a visitor to the Sunshine State that didn't have a natural historical presence here. In 2018, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission updated the flamingo's status to native after historical records proved that large flocks of flamingos once roamed in far southern Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida City which has the Most Canals of Anywhere in the World is a Top Summer Destination

City of Cape Coral Government, Facebook Screenshot. With inflation and gas prices cutting into the summer vacation budgets of many travelers, some Americans are opting to stay in the United States for their summer travel plans. According to the travel insurance and assistance website Allianz Partners, almost 75 percent of Americans plan to travel domestically for their summer vacations. Some even plan to travel within their home state. If your home state is Florida, you arguably have many destinations from which to choose.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everglades Mart#Estates#Latin
L. Cane

The Fastest Growing Counties in Florida, According to the United States Census Bureau

According to the United States Census Bureau, more than 73% of counties in the United States experienced a "natural decrease" in 2021. The Bureau defines a natural decrease as occurring when there are more deaths than births in a population. In 2021, fewer births, an aging population, and the pandemic all contributed to an overall rise of natural decreases in many areas of the United States. Some states, like Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island saw all of their counties experience this type of decrease.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
gulfshorebusiness.com

Gov. DeSantis signs property insurance reform bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law property insurance legislation that creates a $2 billion reinsurance fund and rewrites rules on coverage denials and attorney fees in a move to stabilize rising costs and insurer losses. The $2 billion in reinsurance relief through the Reinsurance to Assist Policy program seeks to benefit policyholders over the next two years. Senate Bill 2B also requires insurance companies to file a supplemental rate filing once enrolled in the program to provide relief to policyholders. It earmarks $150 million for the My Safe Florida Home Program to provide grants to Florida homeowners for hurricane retrofitting, seeking to make homes safer and more resistant to hurricane damage, which can result in premium discounts for those who participate in the program. The bill prohibits insurance companies from denying coverage solely based on the age of a roof if the roof is less than 15 years old or if the roof is determined to have at least five years of useful life remaining. Insurance companies must provide policyholders with a reasonable explanation if they deny or partially deny a claim and consumers with greater access to information during the claim adjustment process. Lastly, it limits the assignment of attorney’s fees in property insurance cases, disincentivizing frivolous claims.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Officials: Florida panther killed

NAPLES, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the 17th panther death recorded this year. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known. Wildlife officials say the remains of the 5-month-old female panther were found Monday on private property in northeast Naples in Collier County.
NAPLES, FL
850wftl.com

Cruise ship that departed from Florida catches fire

A Carnival Cruise ship that left Florida earlier this week, reportedly caught fire while docking at Grand Turk Island. The fire was reported on Thursday morning. According to the report, the whitetail funnel seen aboard all Carnival cruise ships is the portion of the ship that caught fire. Carnival cruises...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

HUGE COVID SPIKE IN FLORIDA, PALM BEACH COUNTY

POSITIVITY RATE JUMPS. PALM BEACH COUNTY SECOND HIGHEST IN FLORIDA. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The COVID-19 case count in Florida just jumped by near record levels, as the positivity rate statewide, and in Palm Beach County, is soaring. The Florida Department of Health, […] The article HUGE COVID SPIKE IN FLORIDA, PALM BEACH COUNTY appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy