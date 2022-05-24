First businesses open at Everglades Square in Golden Gate Estates

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law property insurance legislation that creates a $2 billion reinsurance fund and rewrites rules on coverage denials and attorney fees in a move to stabilize rising costs and insurer losses. The $2 billion in reinsurance relief through the Reinsurance to Assist Policy program seeks to benefit policyholders over the next two years. Senate Bill 2B also requires insurance companies to file a supplemental rate filing once enrolled in the program to provide relief to policyholders. It earmarks $150 million for the My Safe Florida Home Program to provide grants to Florida homeowners for hurricane retrofitting, seeking to make homes safer and more resistant to hurricane damage, which can result in premium discounts for those who participate in the program. The bill prohibits insurance companies from denying coverage solely based on the age of a roof if the roof is less than 15 years old or if the roof is determined to have at least five years of useful life remaining. Insurance companies must provide policyholders with a reasonable explanation if they deny or partially deny a claim and consumers with greater access to information during the claim adjustment process. Lastly, it limits the assignment of attorney’s fees in property insurance cases, disincentivizing frivolous claims.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO