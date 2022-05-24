ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, SC

Lake City teen charged with lynching after elderly person attacked at sports store

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager has been charged after she attacked an elderly person at a sports store in Lake City, according to authorities.

Jennifer Elizabeth Gomilar, 17, was arrested Monday for second-degree lynching/assault and battery by mob. She was booked into the Florence County Detention Center and has since been released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Gomilar and a juvenile were seen on video assaulting the person at the Hibbett Sports store, according to a Lake City official. Information on the victim’s injuries was not announced.

No further information will be released at this time, according to authorities.

Comments / 19

Rob Hwaha
2d ago

What the hell is wrong with the kids today? Seriously, if someone even thinks the words no it’s everyone must pay. I am beginning to think that maybe some parents didn’t get the help when they asked for it I know I asked for help and was told as long as my child SAID that they would not hurt themselves or ANYONE ELSE that THEY COULD’NT do anything. So I had to follow them around all night on the streets until I lost them.

Reply
6
Proud latino El gato
2d ago

So you release this monster back in to the community? She should be in a mental hospital! Getting evaluated! Wtf!

Reply(3)
8
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Mom accused of handing loaded gun to teen in South Carolina mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A mother and a 13-year-old were arrested Wednesday after being caught with a loaded gun at the Columbiana Centre Mall. The Columbia Police Department said 40-year-old La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Officers said […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Woman charged for hitting man with ‘rodent cage,’ ramming motorcycle during argument in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman is facing multiple charges after an alleged assault and damage to another person’s property on Wednesday. At about 7:30 p.m. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance report at a West Ashley residence. Melissa McNamee, 37, was recorded on video arguing with an unnamed man who told deputies […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 hospitalized after Laurinburg shooting in store parking lot

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to a hospital Thursday evening after being shot in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers were called at about 9 p.m. to Shop Right Market, located the area of 700 Aberdeen Road, after being told that shots were fired, according to authorities. An alarm at the store had […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Florida women dead following Colleton Co. crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue released details on a single-car crash that left one dead on Wednesday.  According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, an Acura MDX was traveling at a high speed northbound on I-95 when it veered off the road and struck two trees.  News 2 initially reported the crash on Wednesday […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man arrested for May 9 shooting in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is in custody after a shooting earlier this month in Timmonsville, according to authorities. Tyeseem Lee was arrested in Columbia, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden, after being apprehended by forces from Florence County and the U.S. Marshals. Lee is accused of attempted murder after shooting at a […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
