CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Burger hit a three-run homer off Rich Hill, Lucas Giolito overcame a shaky first inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Red Sox 3-1 Wednesday night to end Boston's six-game winning streak.The White Sox won for the fourth time in six games and moved over .500 to 22-21.Burger, recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Charlotte after Luis Robert was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, hit an 0-2 breaking pitch in the fifth inning that traveled an estimated 444 feet.Giolito (3-1) threw 27 pitches in the first but still allowed fewer than two runs for the fourth...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO