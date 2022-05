TOPEKA — The Oakley Public Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to keep a children’s book over objections from a woman who asked for its removal. Janna Leitner tried to ban “Fred Gets Dressed,” by Peter Brown, from the public library after her two children, ages 9 and 11, discovered the book and brought it to their mother’s attention. Library staff told Kansas Reflector that the woman, who was identified in meeting minutes, was troubled by what she viewed as LGBTQ content.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO