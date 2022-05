HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The man critically injured on I-10 Friday morning was running away from Harrison County deputies he was hit. Sheriff Troy Peterson said it all started when his deputies pulled over a vehicle on the westbound side of I-10, near Canal Road. Two men were inside. When the vehicle stopped, the passenger jumped out, ran across the westbound lanes, crossed the median, and was hit by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes.

HARRISON COUNTY, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO