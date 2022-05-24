ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Invited to One Book–One Lincoln Finalists Announcement May 30

kfornow.com
 3 days ago

Lincoln, NE (May 24, 2022) Lincoln City Libraries invites the public to the announcement of the 2022 One Book–One Lincoln finalists at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 30 at the Mill Coffee & Tea in the Telegraph...

www.kfornow.com

Comments / 0

kfornow.com

Public Invited to Visit Restored Cascade Fountain June 5

Lincoln, NE (May 27, 2022) The Parks and Recreation Department and Lincoln Parks Foundation invite the public to view the restored Cascade Fountain Sunday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South 27th Street and Capitol Parkway. In he Fountain’s new plaza area, visitors can view 459 bricks...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Give To Lincoln Day Raised More Than $8-Million To Local Non-Profits

LINCOLN–(News Release May 27)–The 11th annual Give to Lincoln Day on May 26th raised a record-breaking $8,006,074, almost $80,000 over the previous record set last year. The funds are designated to help support 479 local nonprofits that serve Lincoln and Lancaster County. All participating nonprofits will receive a proportional share of a $500,000 match fund based upon the organization’s percentage of the total dollars raised, thanks to many generous sponsors including Presenting Sponsor, West Gate Bank.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Three Nebraska schools will soon have state-of-the-art fitness centers

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Students at three Nebraska schools will soon enjoy state-of-the-art fitness centers. Earlier this month, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

LPS High School Graduations This Weekend

Lincoln, NE (May 27, 2022) Graduations for Lincoln’s Public High Schools are being held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend. East High School Graduation, 6pm at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Saturday, May 28. Lincoln High School Graduation, 8:30am at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Southeast High School Graduation, noon at...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Omaha mayor married in private ceremony

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Omaha's mayor announced Thursday morning she married a longtime friend in a private ceremony Wednesday. Mayor Jean Stothert said she met Dr. J. Kevin O'Rourke 45 years ago in St. Louis. She said he was in medical school while she was a critical...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Food Bank Of Lincoln Echoes Jif Alert

LINCOLN, Neb.(May 27, 2022) —Per a voluntary recall of select Jif products by the J.M. Smucker Co., the Food Bank of Lincoln is advising certain Jif peanut butter products be discarded immediately due to a potential salmonella contamination. According to the company’s announcement, recalled products have lot codes 1274425...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Family friend organizes fundraiser for Lantz family

NORFOLK, Neb. -- "It's an extremely tragic situation," said Nate Raabe. He's known the Lantz family for years. They're known in Wisner for outgoing personalities, competitive wrestling, and the beloved Lantz Steakhouse. "When you were younger you knew who those guys were - - I wrestled at Wisner so we...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska teacher creates music video after class

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Emmy Jo, a school teacher in Lincoln, Nebraska is also an indie-pop singer/songwriter outside of the classroom. She partnered with Los Angeles-based Film Director Detric Cook, originally from Lincoln, to create a music video for her single "yellow year." The former Family, Consumer, and Science Teacher spent...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Residence hall on Creighton University campus being demolished

OMAHA — Demolition is underway on one of the oldest residence halls on Creighton University’s campus. Construction crews started tearing down Gallagher Hall, which is on the southwest edge of Creighton's campus, last week Tuesday. As of Friday morning, about 15% of the five-story building had been demolished,...
CREIGHTON, NE
Aurora News Register

Rotary Club offered update on Casino Resort, Hotel project planned in GI

The Aurora Rotary Club welcomed Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak to an April meeting, where Kotulak provided a timely update on the happenings at the racetrack before updating the group on the status of the planned Grand Island Casino Resort & Hotel. His presentation was complete with a full-color rendering...
AURORA, NE
elginreview.com

Fishing lures become big business for Hunke

One of my first jobs while attending college at the University of Nebraska in Kearney was working in the Cabela’s Telemarketing Center. There, alongside about 100 other employees, I would take calls from all across the country as people placed orders for items such as jig hooks, spinners, or simply some product made of Gortex Thinsulate. Experiencing the sheer volume of orders that could fill an eight-hour shift is what fascinated me most about the story I am about to share. Also, the fact that right at this very minute, someone from across this country could be calling to place an order designed by someone with a very local connection.
ELGIN, NE
kfornow.com

LPS Hosts Fast Track Hiring Day For Bus Drivers And Paras

(KFOR NEWS May 27, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools needs to fill 50 transportation positions. LPS is hosting a Fast Track Hiring Day for anyone interested in becoming a bus driver or transportation para. Interested candidates can come to Culler Middle School gym anytime between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on June 1, to fill out an application and be interviewed. Qualified candidates will be offered a job on the spot pending the successful completion of background and reference checks.
farmerpublishing.com

Tarkio R-I says goodbye to three retiring educators

Terry Wooten, Jerri Harbin, and Lori Staten have retired from teaching with a combined total of 85 years in education. The three were recognized at the Tarkio High School awards assembly. Written by Jersi Poppa and Atchison County Mail. Tarkio R-I students, staff, and administrators said goodbye to three of...
WESTBORO, MO
kfornow.com

Governor Ricketts Declares May 29 as National 529 Day in Nebraska

(LINCOLN, Neb. May 26, 2022) – Governor Pete Ricketts and Treasurer John Murante joined together to call attention to the importance of saving for a loved one’s future education by issuing a proclamation declaring May 29, 2022, as National 529 Day in Nebraska. “The future of tomorrow is...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Peregrine falcon chicks hatch atop Mutual of Omaha headquarters

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New peregrine falcon chicks have hatched atop the Mutual of Omaha headquarters building. According to Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, four falcon chicks hatched in the building’s nesting box on May 18. Mutual of Omaha’s headquarters and other tall buildings in Omaha have long been home to the peregrine falcon.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Fire Fighters Endorse Flood In First District Congressional Race

Lincoln Fire Fighters Association President Adam Schrunk (L) and State Senator Mike Flood. (Photo by Charlie Brogan, KFOR News) Lincoln, NE (May 26, 2022) Today, the Lincoln Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 644, announced its endorsement of Republican candidate for Congress Mike Flood. “Mike Flood cares deeply about the safety...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Starting Monday masks must be worn in all areas of campus. A mask mandate is in effect again at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The rolling average is now at 117, about where we were in late February. Douglas County COVID-19 update May 19, 2022. Updated: May. 19, 2022...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

