ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Prayerful space: Bishop blesses installation of mural at Marian Central

By Janet Dovidio
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBishop David Malloy of the Catholic Diocese of...

www.thewoodstockindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgnradio.com

The Crystal Lake Antique Mall

Alice Van Housen, manager, and vendor at Crystal Lake Antique Mall, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. Alice talks about the history of the shop and its boost in sales since the pandemic. With a wide variety of vendors, the Crystal Lake Antique Mall offers a place where customers can find something they love at an affordable price to take home.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
WIFR

Nevada woman buys Rockford home online without tour

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Most people shop online for a new outfit or a few pieces of furniture, but one Nevada woman went a few steps further. Clarisse Warren made the bold decision to buy a home without seeing it in person. The 4003 Dorset Drive residence was accepted and closed within 23 days, showcasing just how quickly the housing market is selling homes.
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

‘Tyson the Bison' Safely Captured in Suburban Forest Preserve

A 1,300-pound bison, familiar to the Chicago area, was captured Wednesday in a suburban forest preserve, according to officials. The animal, which most in the area know as "Tyson the Bison," escaped a north suburban farm late last year and was safely located Wednesday morning from the Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda.
WAUCONDA, IL
UPI News

Bison captured after eight months on the loose in Illinois

May 26 (UPI) -- A 1,300-pound bison on the loose in Illinois for about eight months was finally captured with help from cattle capture experts. Lake County Forest Preserves officials said the female bison, variously nicknamed Tyson the Bison and Billy the Bison, was captured Wednesday morning at Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda by personnel from Loose Cattle Caught.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Society
KICK AM 1530

The World’s First Indoor Amusement Park Was Based in Illinois

It was a combination mall and indoor amusement park and is known for being the "World's First Indoor Amusement Park." Old Chicago was the name and it was created by the architecture of Louis Sullivan, who opened the combo mall and amusement park in 1975. Old Chicago was created to bring people out of the city to enjoy shopping, a day of fun with rides (including three roller coasters), and eventually, a circus was added. However, in building Old Chicago Sullivan was over the budgeted amount he had to build the mall, there were major electric issues within the first few days of opening, and the death of a trapeze entertainment at the circus made it difficult for the mall to stay open.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Diocese#Catholic Church
97ZOK

New Adventure Park Set To Open In Former Gordmans Space In Rockford

I thought 2022 wasn't going to be a great year until so many new businesses and attractions started coming to Rockford!. Remember Gordman's on the corner of Estate St and Perryville Road? Yeah, there are some big things happening inside the empty space as we speak! Just recently, we found out Planet Fitness would be opening in one side of the building... but what would occupy the other half? A NEW ADVENTURE PARK!
ROCKFORD, IL
Secret Chicago

See Top Gun: Maverick At The McHenry Outdoor Theater On Memorial Day

A recently renovated outdoor theater located in McHenry, IL is showing a special drive-in screening of Top Gun: Maverick this Memorial Day. The McHenry Outdoor Theater – Golden Age Cinemas has upgraded the overall grounds and the ever-popular concession area along with their tech for screenings. Theater owner Scott Dehn has invested about $40,000 to refurbish the six-story-high, 100-foot-wide screen at the southeast corner of Chapel Hill and Lincoln roads. Another $10,000 went into new lighting and lenses for the digital projector.
MCHENRY, IL
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

Federal funds to help pay unexpected extra cost of roundabout

Bad news: Woodstock’s first traffic roundabout will cost $50,000 more than expected. Good news: The city won’t have to pay all of that. The City Council last week approved a […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community...
WOODSTOCK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Mendota Reporter

Amboy couple to hold 60th anniversary celebration Mass

AMBOY – Albert and Norma Borell of Amboy will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a celebration Mass on Sunday, June 5 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Sublette. Albert Borell Jr. and Normajean Bulfer were united in marriage June 2, 1962 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help...
AMBOY, IL
secretchicago.com

10 Idyllic Destinations For Day Trips And Weekend Getaways Outside Of Chicago

If you’re looking to get out of the city for a minute, whether for nature, small-town living, or just a different city, here’s where to go. As our thriving metropolis moves into the glorious spring and summer temperatures, riverside bars, lakefront beaches, and our plethora of parks all begin to blossom with jubilance. But at the same time, our urban jungle can at times become too much. While Lake Michigan offers respite from the summer heat there’s peace found in escaping the city clamor during its more restless months.
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Durand schools to close Friday due to reported threat

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Durand Police Department confirms with 23 News that Durand schools will be closed Friday due to a reported threat. Police say they handed the case off to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department which is currently handling the case. The nature of the threat, how many people are involved and other details are unknown at this time.
DURAND, IL
Q985

Why Does Rockford Seems To Be Crawling With Wild Turkeys?

According to the University of Illinois Extension, there are over 150,000 turkeys in Illinois, with populations in every one of Illinois' 102 counties. And, those populations are growing. So why does it seem like almost all of them are living in and around the Rockford area? Maybe it's just me,...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois ‘Stonehenge’ Offers More Mysteries Than Answers

It really is pretty amazing what you come across when you're brainstorming ideas for what to blog about. I was bouncing around the internet looking for something to write a post about and came across the fact that there used to be a massive civilization in Southern Illinois that had structures similar to pyramids and a structure that resembled Stonehenge in England.
ILLINOIS STATE
activetrans.org

A successful campaign to replace a dangerous bridge in Lake Bluff

State Sen. Julie Morrison and Lake Bluff scored a major win in their quest to improve walking and bicycling safety and connectivity in the village. The senator for the 29th District and village officials successfully pushed for the upcoming Illinois budget to include $1.25 million for a new pedestrian bridge between North Chicago and Lake Bluff on Green Bay Road (Illinois route 131).
LAKE BLUFF, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy