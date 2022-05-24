Sierra Vista residents arrested for burglaries

The Sierra Vista Police Department has arrested a man and woman, both Sierra Vista residents, for their alleged involvement in multiple recent burglaries.

According to police, David Fitz and Sydney Liddle, both 30-years-old, were reportedly involved in multiple commercial, residential and church burglaries in recent months.

The arrest occurred during a traffic stop on Wednesday as Fitz and Liddle were leaving the Knights Inn Sierra Vista on East Fry Boulevard.

During a search of the motel room where the two were staying, detectives found multiple tools, electronics and an antique record player that had been reported stolen.

Both Fitz and Liddle were booked into the Cochise County Jail where they are facing multiple charges.

The public is asked to contact SVPD Detective Nathan Drake at (520) 452-7500 with any additional information related to tool thefts or burglaries.

