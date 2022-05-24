ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Vista, AZ

Sierra Vista residents arrested for burglaries

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
The Sierra Vista Police Department has arrested a man and woman, both Sierra Vista residents, for their alleged involvement in multiple recent burglaries.

According to police, David Fitz and Sydney Liddle, both 30-years-old, were reportedly involved in multiple commercial, residential and church burglaries in recent months.

The arrest occurred during a traffic stop on Wednesday as Fitz and Liddle were leaving the Knights Inn Sierra Vista on East Fry Boulevard.

During a search of the motel room where the two were staying, detectives found multiple tools, electronics and an antique record player that had been reported stolen.

Both Fitz and Liddle were booked into the Cochise County Jail where they are facing multiple charges.

The public is asked to contact SVPD Detective Nathan Drake at (520) 452-7500 with any additional information related to tool thefts or burglaries.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

Comments / 0

