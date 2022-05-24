ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Matthew Hennessy: What you Need to Know about Economics

By tboggswbt
WBTAM/WBTFM
WBTAM/WBTFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qRJW_0fp1XTUd00

Wall Street Journal writer and author of Visible Hand Matthew Hennessy joined Brett Winterble to talk about the inspiration for his book on economics for beginners, what he hopes readers will take away from his book + his take on if the market can be managed and what happens when people try.

Purchase Hennessy’s book here: https://www.amazon.com/Visible-Hand-Wealth-Notions-Miracle/dp/1641772379/ref=asc_df_1641772379/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=532384509515&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=6249242750444083980&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9009976&hvtargid=pla-1463411490369&psc=1

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economics#Need To Know#What You Need#Wall Street Journal#Visible
WBTAM/WBTFM

WBTAM/WBTFM

707
Followers
901
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte’s news talk station!

 https://wbt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy