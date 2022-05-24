Aerosmith cancels some shows after Steven Tyler enters treatment

Tweet

Aerosmith announced on Tuesday the band would be canceling some of its upcoming shows after lead singer Steve Tyler entered a treatment program.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery,” the band wrote on Instagram.

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being,” the band added. “We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can.”

Tyler has been candid about his experience with drugs and seeking treatment in the past, including during an interview with Haute Living in 2019.

“Aerosmith made it from ’72 to ’79 not necessarily stoned, but beautiful… then we all became very f—ed up,” Tyler told the magazine. “There were no such things as rehabs; there were mental institutions. I went away in ’84 and ’86, and I didn’t really get it. The early ’80s were terrible, and drugs took us down. I was the first one to get treatment.”

“There was a moment in ’88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me. They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over.’ So, I got sober, and you know it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation. But today because of that moment… I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety,” he added.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee announced in 2019 that he was opening up a home for neglected and abused girls in Memphis, Tenn., called Janie’s House. He opened up his first Janie’s House in Atlanta in 2017.