ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Aerosmith cancels some shows after Steven Tyler enters treatment

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06JUSb_0fp1Wz5200
Tweet

Aerosmith announced on Tuesday the band would be canceling some of its upcoming shows after lead singer Steve Tyler entered a treatment program.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery,” the band wrote on Instagram.

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being,” the band added. “We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can.”

Tyler has been candid about his experience with drugs and seeking treatment in the past, including during an interview with Haute Living in 2019.

“Aerosmith made it from ’72 to ’79 not necessarily stoned, but beautiful… then we all became very f—ed up,” Tyler told the magazine. “There were no such things as rehabs; there were mental institutions. I went away in ’84 and ’86, and I didn’t really get it. The early ’80s were terrible, and drugs took us down. I was the first one to get treatment.”

“There was a moment in ’88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me. They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over.’ So, I got sober, and you know it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation. But today because of that moment… I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety,” he added.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee announced in 2019 that he was opening up a home for neglected and abused girls in Memphis, Tenn., called Janie’s House. He opened up his first Janie’s House in Atlanta in 2017.

Comments / 43

Cheryl
2d ago

At least he was strong enough to admit he has a problem and needs help. Not many people do that and they end up dead. Sending prayers

Reply
3
packer harrop
2d ago

I'll be praying for him and all of the people in Hollywood and in the music world are in rehab and maybe she'll get out of the world of this world Olivia to go get far away from Harley wouldn't go to a town the size of Hollywood that might help him no longer run amen

Reply
3
Cindy Smith
2d ago

You can do it,all it takes is one day at a time. Thoughts and Prayers.

Reply
7
Related
OK! Magazine

Steven Tyler Checks Himself Into Rehab After Drug Relapse, Singer Concentrating On 'His Health & Recovery'

Steven Tyler has checked himself into rehab after he had a drug relapse. “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” Tyler's band Aerosmith wrote of the 74-year-old singer in a statement on Tuesday, May 24. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery,” the message continued.“We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

Ozzy Osbourne will be a grandpa yet again! That's because Kelly Osbourne has revealed via social media that she's pregnant. Osbourne went public with her relationship with Slipknot's Sid Wilson on Valentine's Day this year and though she didn't name Wilson in her Instagram post, People is reporting that the child will be the first for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Tyler
Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Settled With Ex Brandon Blackstock Over Montana Ranch, But Now She's Dealing With A Very 'Hole-y' Mystery

Kelly Clarkson settled her divorce with Brandon Blackstock in March after a long and painful process, full of custody battles and lawsuits. Possibly the most highly contentious issue in the drawn-out proceedings, however, was the couple’s ranch in Montana. After months of back and forth over what to do with the property and deciding whether or not the music manager could continue to live there, the issue was settled, with Clarkson paying Blackstock a percentage of the property value. But holey moley, her troubles down on the ranch aren’t over yet, and the talk show host revealed she’s dealing with a new, and pretty disturbing, issue.
MONTANA STATE
Page Six

Nick Cannon cradles pregnant Bre Tiesi’s bump on Bahamas babymoon

Nick Cannon and pregnant partner Bre Tiesi had a blast on their Bahamas babymoon. We hear the two hosted the one-year anniversary celebration of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie at its Baha Mar location. They arrived together at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, not only to celebrate the eatery but also Tiesi’s 30th birthday and the upcoming arrival of their soon-to-be child, Cannon’s eighth. Cannon, 41, played DJ for the evening as Tiesi enjoyed a Kong Sundae, made with 24 scoops of ice cream and topped with sparklers. The glowing mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a black silk crop top and pants, while...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Jonathan Goodwin is Paralyzed After ‘AGT: Extreme’ Accident

Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin and his fiancée, actress Amanda Abbington, have been updating fans about his condition following a serious accident on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme last year. As a result of the accident, Goodwin is now paralyzed from the waist down. Jonathan Goodwin Paralyzed After...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Drugs#Haute Living
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion on verge of tears while sharing update on health difficulties

Celine Dion was close to tears in a new video shared on Friday, where she confirmed to her fans that she was unable to tour in Europe due to her ongoing health issues. Speaking to her fans, she said: "Hi everyone. Well, here we are again. I’m so sorry that we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time. First, we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, and now it is my health issues that is causing us to postpone some shows and unfortunately, we have to cancel some too.
CELEBRITIES
People

Guiding Light and One Life to Live Star Jerry verDorn Dead at 72

Jerry verDorn, known for his long-time starring role as Ross on the popular daytime TV series Guiding Light, has died at age 72, his family confirmed. The actor, who starred as the patriarch of the show's central Marler family, died peacefully in his home on Sunday months after being diagnosed with cancer, according to an in memoriam page shared by his family.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Pink's Husband Carey Hart Offers Concerning Health Update

Carey Hart experienced a "flare-up" in pain recently, which he suspects is an after-effect of his disk replacement last fall. Hart, a former motocross racer and pop star Pink's husband, said he was "in pain and gritting my teeth" every time he did a jump on a bike. Hart, 46, had two major surgeries weeks apart last fall.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Why Carrie Underwood Got So Emotional Talking to Noah Thompson on Return Episode

Last night, “American Idol” alum Carrie Underwood helped three contestants sing their way into the Grand Finale, feeling the emotions of the moment herself. Carrie Underwood won “American Idol” back in Season 4. Now, almost 20 years later, she’s helping the next generation of stars make their way to the competition’s finale, which airs next Sunday, May 22.
CELEBRITIES
InspireMore

A Last-Minute Change Turns Into Astounding Performance By “American Idol” Contestant.

Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old construction worker from a small town in Kentucky, is captivating the whole country with his voice, personality, and a set of beautiful blue eyes. But Noah’s talents go far beyond an impressive voice. This young father’s unique country spark has made him a fan favorite on the 20th season of “American Idol.” For his Top 14 Performance, Noah chose “Nobody to Blame” by Chris Stapleton. Despite his dedication to perfecting his performance, his mentor, Gabby Barrett, felt like something was missing. The problem? He wasn’t feeling the song.
MUSIC
Variety

Tim McGraw Says Faith Hill Had to Remind Him to Shower While Shooting ‘1883’

Click here to read the full article. “1883” may have a been a limited series, but Tim McGraw is open to the idea of doing some more. The Paramount+ show, a spinoff of Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone,’ takes place after the Civil War and follows James Dutton (McCraw) and his wife Margaret (Faith Hill) and their two kids as they head west hoping for a better life. “It’s sort of a 50/50 toss up in my mind,” McGraw tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “Do I want to do it again or was it too much work...
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

The Hill

573K+
Followers
70K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy