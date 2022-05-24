ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Just 16 percent satisfied with way things are going in US: Gallup

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01MXN6_0fp1WyCJ00
Only 16 percent of adults are satisfied with the direction of the country as inflation remains near its highest point in decades and supply chain issues linger, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.

The level of satisfaction marks a 6-point drop from Gallup polling last month and is the lowest mark since January 2021, right after the Capitol insurrection. A 14-point decline in Democrats’ satisfaction from April is the biggest contributor to the overall decrease, as Republicans’ and independents’ views remained more consistent.

President Biden’s approval rating stayed the same as last month at 41 percent, while 54 percent of U.S. adults disapprove of his job performance. His approval rating has stayed between 40 and 43 percent since last August, and he has not had an approval rating above 50 percent since last June, according to Gallup’s polling.

Biden’s approval rating remained above 50 percent before it dropped below six months into his term.

Congressional approving rating dropped to 18 percent, down three percentage points from last month and tying the lowest rating of this session of Congress.

Democrats have struggled to advance key pieces of their agenda, particularly in a 50-50 Senate. The party is set to blow through the soft Memorial Day deadline for reaching a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on a slimmed-down budget reconciliation bill to raise taxes, fight climate change and lower the cost of prescription drugs.

A Gallup analyst concluded that the public’s grim outlook on the direction of the country makes Democratic control of Congress “extremely vulnerable” ahead of the November midterm elections.

Biden’s approval rating is “particularly weak” among independents and not close to the level an incumbent president usually needs to avoid major losses in congressional elections, the analysis adds.

Comments / 18

Retired Chief
2d ago

So 16% of your survey thinks $10.00 a gasoline is great. Having to buy a $75,000 electric vehicle is a goo thing to save oir world. All the while we buy from the chineese who now contribute 55% of the worlds polution. Now all you have to wory about is hiring an electrician to wire in a plug to the electric system cost that just went up 20%. And consider when everybody is forced to buy electric vehicles brown outs and blackouts will be common. Now lets not forget the cost of groceries. Luckly its only me in my home. I buy the minimum of what I need and suppliment my daily needs with dog food. This can happen to you when your on a fixed income and you can't afford people food. Now lets get to everything you buy at the store. Truckers are paying upwards of $7.00 for diesel. Couple this with all the rising costs of operating a tractor trailer and your looking at bankruptsy and if they can get the product to the store what will be the increased cost to you?

Reply
14
Snarky
2d ago

This would be the 16% we should fear. If anyone can support what is happening they shouldn't be living in the US.

Reply
17
Amy Warren
2d ago

Biden is a disgrace to the United States the ones in the Congress and Senate office Greg Abbott is a disgrace to the American people you saw what they did they immediately signed a bill over to take care of Ukraine people like I said have nothing against them we need presidents like Martin Luther King Jr or President Kennedy to rule this country but guess what the person that rules the United States this country in this whole world is our Lord Jesus Christ God takes over all of them

Reply
5
