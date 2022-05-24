Just 16 percent satisfied with way things are going in US: Gallup

Tweet

Only 16 percent of adults are satisfied with the direction of the country as inflation remains near its highest point in decades and supply chain issues linger, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.

The level of satisfaction marks a 6-point drop from Gallup polling last month and is the lowest mark since January 2021, right after the Capitol insurrection. A 14-point decline in Democrats’ satisfaction from April is the biggest contributor to the overall decrease, as Republicans’ and independents’ views remained more consistent.

President Biden’s approval rating stayed the same as last month at 41 percent, while 54 percent of U.S. adults disapprove of his job performance. His approval rating has stayed between 40 and 43 percent since last August, and he has not had an approval rating above 50 percent since last June, according to Gallup’s polling.

Biden’s approval rating remained above 50 percent before it dropped below six months into his term.

Congressional approving rating dropped to 18 percent, down three percentage points from last month and tying the lowest rating of this session of Congress.

Democrats have struggled to advance key pieces of their agenda, particularly in a 50-50 Senate. The party is set to blow through the soft Memorial Day deadline for reaching a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on a slimmed-down budget reconciliation bill to raise taxes, fight climate change and lower the cost of prescription drugs.

A Gallup analyst concluded that the public’s grim outlook on the direction of the country makes Democratic control of Congress “extremely vulnerable” ahead of the November midterm elections.

Biden’s approval rating is “particularly weak” among independents and not close to the level an incumbent president usually needs to avoid major losses in congressional elections, the analysis adds.