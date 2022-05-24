ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Michelin star restaurants, 92 opulent rooms, rolling gardens, Turkish baths and 18 holes of golf for Gareth Bale! Inside the £2,150-a-night hotel on the edge of Paris set to host Real Madrid ahead of their Champions League final with Liverpool

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Real Madrid will spare no expense in their bid to win another Champions League crown this weekend as they prepare to stay in an opulent £2,150-a-night hotel on the edge of Paris.

Carlo Ancelotti's team have booked out the five-star Auberge du Jeu de Paume in Chantilly as they play Liverpool at the Stade de France on Saturday evening.

The hotel boasts 92 luxurious suites, two award-winning restaurants, picturesque gardens, a spa including Turkish bath and fully-equipped gymnasium to keep the players in peak condition for the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ov0Sm_0fp1WQNj00
Real Madrid will stay at the luxury Auberge du Jeu de Paume in Chantilly, near Paris, ahead of the Champions League final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V340D_0fp1WQNj00
The five-star hotel, where suites can cost as much as £2,150-a-night, is set to play host to the Real Madrid travelling party
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5tli_0fp1WQNj00
Real Madrid made it through to the Champions League final with a dramatic semi-final win over Manchester City

And there's good news for Gareth Bale, too, because next door is an 18-hole golf course at the prestigious Club du Lys.

Spanish newspapers have reported that Real will have exclusive use of the resort and all its facilities ahead of the final, as they aim to win a record 14th Champions League title.

Importantly, the hotel is located just a 40-minute drive away from the stadium and is where the England team were based during the 2016 European Championship.

Marca report that president Florentino Perez, manager Ancelotti, the playing squad and club staff will arrive in the French capital on Thursday afternoon.

They plan to train near the resort on the Friday morning and will hold all pre-match team talks there before taking on Jurgen Klopp's side in the eagerly-anticipated final on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odEN9_0fp1WQNj00
There is an 18-hole golf course attached to the resort in Chantilly, meaning Gareth Bale will be in his element 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3pkp_0fp1WQNj00
The Auberge boasts a spa with swimming pools, saunas and Turkish baths so the Real players can unwind before the match
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tpEm0_0fp1WQNj00
The 92 rooms and suites are luxuriously decorated. Pictured is the exclusive Presidential Suite at the resort near Paris 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLrqY_0fp1WQNj00
One of the communal areas at the hotel, which has been booked out for the exclusive use of Real Madrid this weekend

Chantilly is also home to a world famous racecourse, a horse training centre and hosts the Conde museum, which has the second most important collection of art in Paris after the Louvre.

The hotel's website says: 'Spread over 7,800 hectares, the Domaine de Chantilly is peppered with historical monuments, prestigious sporting venues and natural landscapes, each proudly parading an illustrious history, imposing architecture and opulent splendour.'

For dinner, the travelling party will have the choice of the gourmet, Michelin-starred La Table du Connetable, which opens out on the landscaped lawns and gardens of the Chateau de Chantilly.

A six-course set menu consisting of two starters, two main courses, cheese and dessert is offered at £137. Current dishes on the menu include line-caught turbot with samphire, seaweed and puffed potato or Roscoff's pigeon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444tee_0fp1WQNj00
A dining table laid out at the Auberge du Jeu de Paume. The resort boasts two top class restaurants serving fine cuisine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MvCi9_0fp1WQNj00
Real Madrid will be hoping to win the European Cup/Champions League for the 14th time when they take on Liverpool

There is also the Jardin d'Hiver restaurant whose menu currently features veal rump and wild skate.

Having emphatically won LaLiga this season, Ancelotti's side will be aiming to conquer Europe yet again, having last lifted the trophy in 2018 when they defeated Liverpool 3-1 in Kyiv.

That was the third of a hat-trick of Champions League wins under former manager Zinedine Zidane, taking their overall tally to 13 in the competition.

It remains to be seen whether Wales star Bale, 32, makes the Real squad for the final. He has played just seven minutes in Europe so far this season and hasn't taken the field since a 2-0 win over Getafe on April 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATpOH_0fp1WQNj00
England manager Roy Hodgson is seen arriving at the hotel ahead of the 2016 European Championship staged in France
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8cgN_0fp1WQNj00
Real Madrid star Gareth Bale loves his golf and will be well catered for with an 18-hole course at the nearby Club du Lys

Bale will also have one eye on Wales's crucial World Cup play-off against either Scotland or Ukraine coming up on June 5.

Klopp will have to lift his Liverpool team following the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City on Sunday, a result which shattered their Quadruple ambitions.

They can win the European Cup for the seventh time, completing a cup treble after they won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

A player arrested after her team-mate was attacked by masked men with IRON BARS, infidelity claims, manager suspended - and the title's sliding away! Inside PSG Women's crazy scandalous season

A tumultuous season for Paris Saint-Germain Women took another twist earlier this week as manager Didier Olle-Nicolle was suspended following allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour'. In a statement, the club said that players were exposed to events that, 'if proven', would be 'incompatible' with PSG's 'sporting and human values'. Meetings with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mansionglobal.com

An Almost 300-Year-Old Chateau in Belgium Offers Stately Living and Privacy

Price: €4 million (US$4.16 million) Originally built in 1756 and thoroughly restored and renovated 15 years ago, Château de Fonteneaux is a stately castle house on the southern outskirts of Brussels in Belgium, near the village of Nivelles. According to listing agent Jean de Kerchove, the property is...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Briton, 21, who 'organised street races for young elite who bet on events where drivers tried to copy video game with dangerous manoeuvres' is arrested after 110mph crash in Spain

A British man said to have been imitating a video street racing game has been arrested after a 110mph police chase in Spain. The 21-year-old was held along with a 19-year-old Irish teenager with him in the car after smashing into a roadside barrier in Seville in the rented 600 horsepower Audi RS6.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Gareth Bale
Daily Mail

Three Dorset Police officers are reprimanded by bosses and told to 'reflect on their involvement' after being caught on CCTV taking part in pitch invasion at Bournemouth

Three police officers have been reprimanded after taking part in a football pitch invasion. The off-duty Dorset Police colleagues were caught spilling onto the pitch - along with a large crowd of Bournemouth fans - after their side sealed a return to the Premier League on May 3. Fans could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Portugal and Spain detect new cases of monkeypox infection

LISBON/MADRID, May 19 (Reuters) - Health authorities in Portugal identified nine new cases of the monkeypox viral infection, taking the total to 14, while in Spain authorities on Thursday reported the first seven cases. Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, though milder. Symptoms include fever, headaches...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Family of 'superhuman' cyclist 'Bionic Barry', 36, who died of heat stroke after he collapsed during a bike race in in the South of France where temperatures topped 90F sues organisers for £750,000

The family of a 'superhuman' cyclist who died of heat stroke while representing Great Britain at an international bike event are suing the sport's governing body for £750,000. Barry Covington, 36, collapsed from heat exhaustion as temperatures reached 93F during the 93-mile UCI Gran Fondo Amateur World Championships, staged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Liverpool#Champions League#League Cup#Michelin#Turkish#Club Du Lys#Spanish#French#Chantilly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Country
France
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Family is forced to sleep on the floor of Gatwick Airport after their Tenerife flight was cancelled twice as mother slams easyJet for treating them like 'animals'

A mother has spoken of her 'nightmare' experience with easyJet after her flight to Tenerife was cancelled first at Manchester and then at Gatwick - leading to her family being forced to sleep on an airport floor, and treated like 'animals'. Nicola Caine, 37, from Cheshire, was due to fly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi and his father Jorge tell Barcelona president Joan Laporta to STOP talking up the possibility of a return to the Nou Camp for the PSG superstar after getting irritated by hints that his exit was based on money

Lionel Messi and his father have told Barcelona president Joan Laporta to stop talking of a return to the club for the Argentine superstar after growing irritated by his continued comments. Messi joined Paris St Germain last summer after Barcelona failed to fall in line with La Liga financial regulations...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Twickenham set to host blockbuster fixture between the All Blacks and South Africa next summer - with talk of England playing one of their warm-up games away from their home stadium

Twickenham is set to host a blockbuster series of fixtures next summer ahead of the 2023 World Cup — including an historic encounter between New Zealand and South Africa. England are planning four warm-up matches before the next global showpiece tournament and there is speculation that they will take one of them away from their familiar home — as they did for the game against Italy in Newcastle in 2019.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'I call my mum three times a day, she worries about me': Huw Edwards on his 20 years of royal commentary (including the odd disaster) and his ongoing battle with depression

The world will be watching and Huw Edwards will have butterflies. 'I'm always nervous,' says the veteran BBC presenter who will host Trooping the Colour, the huge formal event that will see the Queen's household troops on display at Horse Guards Parade and provide a spectacular start to the Platinum Jubilee weekend.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp reflects on Liverpool's heartbreaking defeat by Real Madrid in 2018, opening up on a 'tragic' night for Karius, his side's 'good' display and why Real Madrid fans should 'love' Gareth Bale

As Liverpool prepare to face Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final, Jurgen Klopp has looked back on their painful defeat to this weekend's opponents back in 2018. The Reds lost 3-1 in Kyiv to Madrid, who won the competition for the third year in the bounce, after two mistakes from goalkeeper Loris Karius led to goals, as well as Gareth Bale's world class overhead kick.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We play this game for Ukraine': Jurgen Klopp dedicates the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid to the war-torn country... as he insists UEFA sent the 'right message' by moving the final from Saint Petersburg to Paris

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has backed UEFA's decision to move the Champions League final from Russia to France, and has sent a message of support to Ukraine ahead of Saturday's showpiece event. The final was originally due to be played at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, but was switched...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Not just any recipes... England footballer recipes! M&S teams up with Gareth Southgate to launch its 'Eat Well, Play Well' healthy diet campaign in which players share their favourite dishes so fans can eat like their idols

A campaign to boost healthy eating has been kicked off by Marks & Spencer in partnership with some of the UK's biggest footballing names. The multi-year deal backed by the England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland national teams aims to help families make healthier choices when picking meals, using the slogan: 'Eat Well, Play Well'.
RECIPES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

366K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy