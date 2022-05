BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple different potential routes for a new Mississippi River bridge in metro Baton Rouge were whittled down to just three on Friday, May 27. All three possibilities start on LA 1 before crossing the river to connect to LA 30 in Iberville Parish. State officials say input from the public was vital in their decision about the final three possibilities. Further studies will be conducted to determine which plan will ultimately be used.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO