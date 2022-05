GLOSTER – Thomas Craven “Buddy” Honeycutt passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, in McComb, MS., at the age of 71. Thomas worked in the cable industry most of his life. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Emma Jean Hicks Honeycutt; one son, Sam Honeycutt and his wife, Missy of Meadville, MS.; one daughter, Holly H. Cauley and husband, Ben of Lincolnton, N.C.; three grandchildren, Carter Cauley, Blake and Madie Bullion, many nieces and nephews; two brothers, Ralph Honeycutt of Maiden, N.C. and Rev. Eddie Honeycutt of Winston-Salem, N.C.

