Webster County organization constructs storage buildings to aid tornado victims

Officials in Hopkins County, Kentucky, are planning to hold an event aimed at assisting victims of December's deadly storms and tornados. The Hopkins County Disaster Recovery Resource Fair will be held on Saturday, June 4, at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center. The event will take place from 10:00...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Animal control officials in Owensboro have not found the owner of what some people believe was a bobcat. A recent post on the Owensboro Police Scanner Facebook page says someone called 911 and reported a similar animal on a fence on Robin Road. Officials tell Eyewitness News it was more likely […]
The two-day free furniture giveaway for victims of the December 2021 tornadoes ended a day early. The event was hosted at the Hopkins County Ballard Convention Center by county leaders and volunteers. During the event, anyone who lost items as a result of the December tornado could claim brand new...
MARION, KY - It's a local water problem that may receive help from the federal government. The dam at Lake George in Marion, Kentucky had to be breached at the end of April. City leaders say a leak threatened to cause a failure to the structure. We spoke to Mayor...
Day Cemetery is a small, very old cemetery located on Millersburg Road just Northwest of Boonville. Many Warrick County residents have likely not heard of it, or have seen it on a drive without giving it much notice. But it was the site of a missing headstone that had not been located for over 30 years.
In Hopkins County, Kentucky, tornado victims are still picking up the pieces from the deadly December damage. To help, Hopkins County Fiscal Court officials are hosting a Furniture Giveaway event. The giveaway is set to take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, May 23rd and again from 9:00...
The Dubois Co. Health Department (DCHD) will be offering free vaccines for incoming 11th & 12th graders in June and July. The DCHD will be offering the Menquadfi (MCV4) and the Bexsero (MenB) vaccines this Summer at their drive thru location. A dose of MCV4 (meningococcal) is required prior to...
City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say the city's water features are scheduled to open up for the summer season. The Atkinson Park Pool will be open for the season starting on Saturday, May 28, at 11:00 a.m. According to the city, the East End Sprayground will also open at that...
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several months in the making, the new Veterinary Services Clinic at Daviess County Animal Care & Control is almost complete! Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court encourage you to join them May 27 for a walk-through with Director Ashley Thompson. Breaking ground in November, the clinic has gone […]
For the second straight year, beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Park will be limited to registered campground and lodging guests on weekends and holidays. The restriction will take effect on Saturday. Beach access will continue to be available for non-registered park guests on weekdays only. The Kentucky Tourism, Arts,...
The community in Eldorado, Illinois, is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student who died in a crash on Thursday. Officials at Eldorado High School first shared the sad news in a letter that explained student Thomas Long had lost his life in a crash that happened Thursday. "One of...
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — One Newburgh man recently woke up to an unpleasant surprise — his flower garden, completely destroyed. Paul Loehr lives along Libbert Road in Warrick County. He says he was awakened early Saturday morning by the Chandler Water Department showing him the damage. Loehr was told it happened between 2 and 4 […]
An "Access to Service" fair is happening in Evansville, Indiana Wednesday. The fair was put together by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, and offers a chance for Evansville residents to have one-on-one discussions about their utility accounts with representatives from Evansville Water and Sewer Utility and CenterPoint Energy. Members of local...
It's been 17 days since the manhunt for Alabama fugitives Casey and Vicky White ended in Evansville, all because of the watchful eyes of a car wash manager. On Thursday, Connie Ridgway's family, the woman Casey White is accused of murdering made their way to meet James Stinson. "It's a...
Crews with the Evansville Fire Department were called to an apartment fire on Thursday evening. EFD says its crews were sent to some apartments between Diamond Avenue and Richardt Avenue just before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night after some reported a possible fire. When firefighters arrived, they said they saw...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A juvenile involved in a shooting case that killed a 38-year-old man has received an additional charge. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says during the ongoing investigation into this homicide on Arlington Drive, detectives were able to determine the handgun used in this case was stolen. Police say detectives charged the […]
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on US 68 in Todd County Thursday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped 29-year-old Marquez Penman for speeding and he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After a search of...
Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was on scene of a wreck involving a semi in Evansville early Friday morning. They say it happened at the intersection of Fares and Columbia. Our 14 News photographer saw two cars and a semi hit. That happened around 2:30 a.m. We’re...
A fight led to a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent three people to the hospital one with severe injuries on May 19th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dominique Moore of Hopkinsville was northbound near Forest Park Boulevard when it ran off the road hitting an embankment and several trees.
Comments / 0