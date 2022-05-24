ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, KY

Webster County organization constructs storage buildings to aid tornado victims

By Adam Kight
wevv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Webster County, Kentucky organization is doing what it can to help victims of December's tornados. Members of the Webster County Lions Club were out...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Large cat reported on Robin Road in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Animal control officials in Owensboro have not found the owner of what some people believe was a bobcat. A recent post on the Owensboro Police Scanner Facebook page says someone called 911 and reported a similar animal on a fence on Robin Road. Officials tell Eyewitness News it was more likely […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Free furniture giveaway ends early in Hopkins County

The two-day free furniture giveaway for victims of the December 2021 tornadoes ended a day early. The event was hosted at the Hopkins County Ballard Convention Center by county leaders and volunteers. During the event, anyone who lost items as a result of the December tornado could claim brand new...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Webster County, KY
Hopkins County, KY
Society
County
Hopkins County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Columbus, KY
State
Kentucky State
Webster County, KY
Government
City
Webster, KY
Hopkins County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Society
warricknews.com

Local residents find missing 19th century tombstone

Day Cemetery is a small, very old cemetery located on Millersburg Road just Northwest of Boonville. Many Warrick County residents have likely not heard of it, or have seen it on a drive without giving it much notice. But it was the site of a missing headstone that had not been located for over 30 years.
BOONVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Tornados#The Knights Of Columbus
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess Vet Clinic nearing its journey’s end

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several months in the making, the new Veterinary Services Clinic at Daviess County Animal Care & Control is almost complete! Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court encourage you to join them May 27 for a walk-through with Director Ashley Thompson. Breaking ground in November, the clinic has gone […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Weekend Beach Access Again Restricted at Pennyrile Forest State Park

For the second straight year, beach access at Pennyrile Forest State Park will be limited to registered campground and lodging guests on weekends and holidays. The restriction will take effect on Saturday. Beach access will continue to be available for non-registered park guests on weekdays only. The Kentucky Tourism, Arts,...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wevv.com

16-year-old Saline County student killed in crash

The community in Eldorado, Illinois, is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student who died in a crash on Thursday. Officials at Eldorado High School first shared the sad news in a letter that explained student Thomas Long had lost his life in a crash that happened Thursday. "One of...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Flooded flower garden leaves Newburgh homeowner feeling washed out

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — One Newburgh man recently woke up to an unpleasant surprise — his flower garden, completely destroyed. Paul Loehr lives along Libbert Road in Warrick County. He says he was awakened early Saturday morning by the Chandler Water Department showing him the damage. Loehr was told it happened between 2 and 4 […]
NEWBURGH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
wevv.com

Crews called to apartment fire on Richardt Avenue in Evansville

Crews with the Evansville Fire Department were called to an apartment fire on Thursday evening. EFD says its crews were sent to some apartments between Diamond Avenue and Richardt Avenue just before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night after some reported a possible fire. When firefighters arrived, they said they saw...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Juvenile involved in Arlington Dr. shooting gets new charge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A juvenile involved in a shooting case that killed a 38-year-old man has received an additional charge. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says during the ongoing investigation into this homicide on Arlington Drive, detectives were able to determine the handgun used in this case was stolen. Police say detectives charged the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Drug Trafficking In Todd County

A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on US 68 in Todd County Thursday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped 29-year-old Marquez Penman for speeding and he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After a search of...
TODD COUNTY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky Business Owner Warns of Fake Money Circulating in the Henderson Area

Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Crews on scene of semi involved crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was on scene of a wreck involving a semi in Evansville early Friday morning. They say it happened at the intersection of Fares and Columbia. Our 14 News photographer saw two cars and a semi hit. That happened around 2:30 a.m. We’re...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wkdzradio.com

Details Released in Greenville Road Wreck

A fight led to a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent three people to the hospital one with severe injuries on May 19th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dominique Moore of Hopkinsville was northbound near Forest Park Boulevard when it ran off the road hitting an embankment and several trees.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy