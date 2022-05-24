ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

BREAKING: Governor Abbott confirms 14 students, 1 teacher killed at Uvalde elementary school

By Associated Press
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U98qz_0fp1UOvv00

UVALDE, Texas (AP) – Texas governor says 14 students, 1 teacher killed at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

COPYRIGHT 2022 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple , Android , Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox . Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Father of Uvalde Shooter Salvador Ramos Apologizes for School Slaughter

HONDO, Texas—The father of the 18-year-old gunman who killed 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, this week wants the world to know he is sorry. In an interview with The Daily Beast outside a home in Hondo, Texas, Salvador Ramos said, “I just want the people to know I’m sorry man, [for] what my son did.”
HONDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
City
Abbott, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
KTTS

Texas School Shooting Victims Were In One Classroom

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An official says an 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a classroom, “shooting anyone that was in his way.”. Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told NBC’s “Today” that...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Ap#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
crossroadstoday.com

The victims: Families mourn, worry in wake of elementary school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Distraught families gathered at a local civic center and turned to social media to mourn and to make desperate pleas for help finding missing children as the death toll in a gruesome school shooting at a Texas elementary school rose to at least 19 students. Authorities said the gunman also killed two adults.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
WEHT/WTVW

Interview: Tri-State ties to Texas school shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A family right here in Evansville is related to one of the victims of the Texas elementary school shooting. Eyewitness News was joined by Hugo Avila — his cousin is a teacher who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Tonight, he spoke with us about the tragic events […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
bsd405.org

A Message from the Superintendent: Uvalde, TX School Shooting

Today, our national school community has experienced yet another loss. Please join me in a moment of reflection for the students, staff and families impacted by the senseless gun violence that took the lives of 14 students and one teacher today at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. I share our sentiments of grief with the entire Uvalde community and hope for a day when such acts will no longer occur in our schools and greater society.
BELLEVUE, WA
KSN News

Kansas lawmakers respond to elementary school shooting in Texas

UVALDE, Tex. (KSNW) — At least 19 children and one teacher were killed in a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, near San Antonio on Tuesday afternoon. Gov. Greg Abbott said it is believed the 18-year-old suspect, identified as Salvador Ramos of Uvalde, abandoned his car and entered the school where he opened fire with a handgun […]
UVALDE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Congressman on What Can Be Done in Wake of Another Mass Shooting

Frustrated Americans look to Congress after another mass shooting. Parents who will never see their children again, teachers dying in their classrooms. “I refuse to accept that we are inherently more violent in the United States or in Texas, or that we have more instances of mental illness or anything like that. The difference is we that don't have common-sense policies in place to try and keep weapons of war out of the hands of folks that shouldn't have it,” said Congressman Colin Allred, (D-Dallas).
DALLAS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy