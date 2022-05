After 32 years as probate judge, Frank Forgione has announced he will retire when his current term ends in January 2023. He’s served as Branford-North Branford probate judge since 2011, when the two towns were first combined into one district; and, prior to that, as North Branford probate judge from 1990 to 2010. Forgione said it’s been an honor to serve the residents of both communities, and a privilege to provide individuals and families with compassion and guidance during what’s often a very difficult time. Photo by (Photo by Pam Johnson/The Sound)

