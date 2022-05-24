ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Biden draws criticism from China after expressing support for Taiwan

By Alexandra Limon
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0egbWE_0fp1U5FN00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. The White House quickly walked back the president’s comments, but not before it drew a sharp response from Chinese officials.

This is the third time the administration has clarified President Biden’s comments implying that the U.S. military would intervene in Taiwan.

President Biden is standing by his comments expressing support for Taiwan.

“We support the ‘One China’ policy, we support all that we’ve done in the past, but that does not mean that China has the jurisdiction to go in and use force to take over Taiwan,” President Biden explained.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The administration is clarifying that the president’s remarks do not express a change in U.S. policy.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said “he reiterated that policy in our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Secretary Austin added that the U.S. has a longstanding pledge to support and aid Taiwan.

“He also highlighted our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act,” Austin said.

The Taiwan Relations Act says the U.S. is not required to defend Taiwan militarily but is required to ensure it has to resources to defend itself.

US leads international efforts to send more aid to Ukraine

Under the One China policy, the U.S. acknowledges—without endorsing–China’s position that Taiwan is part of China.

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” to President Biden’s remarks and said China will not allow any external forces to interfere with internal affairs.

Meanwhile, Officials in Taiwan thanked President Biden for his support.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

York man dies blunt force injuries following Wednesday night assault

(WHTM) — York City Police are investigating the death of 35-year-old Zachary Young after he was assaulted on the 200 block of W. Jackson Street by a group of individuals. When police officers were called to the scene Wednesday night just before 10:30 p.m., they spoke with the witness who originally confronted Young as a […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Mom accused of handing loaded gun to son in SC mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother and her 13-year-old were arrested Wednesday after being caught with a loaded gun at the Columbiana Centre Mall. The Columbia Police Department said 40-year-old La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Officers said […]
COLUMBIA, SC
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden EXCLUDES Taiwan from Indo-Pacific trade pact meant to strengthen ties with Asian allies as China slams the economic deal as 'doomed to fail'

President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a list of nations on Monday who will be joining a long anticipated Indo-Pacific trade pact, but Taiwan won't be among them. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that Taiwan isn't among the governments signed up for the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a trade pact that's meant to allow the U.S. to work more closely with key Asian economies.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. warns North Korea could greet Biden with nuclear, missile tests

WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S intelligence shows there could be a North Korean nuclear test, or a long-range missile test, or both, before, during or after President Joe Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan starting this week, the U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said on Wednesday. The...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Strait#One China Policy#Nexstar#The White House#Chinese#Defense Lloyd Austin#The Taiwan Relations Act
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
China
Fox News

Gen. Keane calls for end to US 'strategic ambiguity' with China: They need to understand we will defend Taiwan

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) called on the U.S. to end the practice of "strategic ambiguity" with China and move to a clear policy. On "America's Newsroom" Monday, Keane said President Xi Jinping has broken the status quo that was set in the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which he argues should prompt the U.S. to defend Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China says warned U.S. warship as it transited Taiwan Strait

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI, May 11 (Reuters) - China's military said on Wednesday that it had monitored and warned a U.S. warship that had sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, a mission that happened shortly after China carried out drills near the island. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the guided-missile cruiser USS...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Why Biden Is Right to End Ambiguity on Taiwan

“White House Walks Back Biden Taiwan Defense Claim for Third Time in Nine Months” was the patronizing headline the New York Post applied to its report on President Joe Biden’s Taiwan comments at a regional summit in Tokyo. The story line was preset: semi-senile president blurts unscripted comment, is corrected by his staff minders.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Opinion: Biden shouldn't confuse Taiwan with Ukraine

David A. Andelman, a contributor to CNN and twice winner of the Deadline Club Award, is a chevalier of the French Legion of Honor, author of "A Red Line in the Sand: Diplomacy, Strategy, and the History of Wars That Might Still Happen" and blogs at Andelman Unleashed. He formerly was a correspondent for The New York Times and CBS News in Europe and Asia. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy