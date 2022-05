Seven-term moderate Kurt Schrader’s congressional career will end in January after a primary election loss to central Oregon attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The final margins might change as Clackamas County, Schrader’s home, continues processing almost 35,000 damaged ballots, but McLeod-Skinner received almost 57% of the votes counted in the 5th Congressional District, which spans Portland to Bend. A printing issue that forced Clackamas County to copy two-thirds of its ballots by hand has delayed results by more than a week.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO