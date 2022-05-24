ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 booster shots available for ages 5 and up in Sonoma County

By MATT PERA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
Anyone age 5 and older can now get a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in Sonoma County, officials announced Monday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s booster shots for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Children are eligible for the free booster shots five months after their second dose of the vaccine.

The pediatric vaccine contains a third of the dose given to adolescents and adults.

The shots are available through primary health care providers, pharmacies and clinics, county officials said. A list of vaccine providers in the county is at socoemergency.org/vaccine.

Most providers accept walk-in patients. Appointments can be made starting Wednesday at myturn.ca.gov.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

ksro.com

Sonoma County Vineyard Faces Multi-Million Dollar Fine

A vineyard executive is facing a multi-million-dollar fine from the state after allegedly causing environmental damage in a rural area east of Cloverdale. Hugh Reimers and Krasilsa Pacific Farms are facing a fine of up to $3.75-million on suspicion of removing trees and destroying a small wetland. They’re also accused of grading and ripping land near tributaries to Little Sulphur Creek, Big Sulphur Creek and Crocker Creek in the Russian River Watershed. And, the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board accuses Reimers and Krasilsa Pacific Farms of failing to follow a cleanup and abatement order issued in 2019. That order required them to restore the damaged streams and wetlands.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Health Officers Urge Public to Take Precautions as COVID-19 Levels Rise

Twelve Bay Area health officers are emphasizing the importance of taking safety precautions, including continued masking indoors, as the region experiences a new swell of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The Bay Area now has California’s highest COVID-19 infection rates, fueled by highly contagious Omicron subvariants. Bay Area counties are seeing...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Board approves $14.4 million to address homelessness and housing in Sonoma County

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved $14.4 million to address the region’s housing and homelessness crises, including $11.8 million in federal and state grant funding for Continuum of Care and local homeless services programming. An additional $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would directly support local homeless service providers.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma Co. vineyard developer faces $3.75M fine over alleged environmental violations

CLOVERDALE – A well-known Sonoma County vineyard executive is facing a multi-million-dollar state fine for allegedly removing trees and destroying a small wetland on a rural patch of land east of Cloverdale. Hugh Reimers and Krasilsa Pacific Farms could be on the hook for up to $3.75 million in fines for allegedly cutting down trees, grading, ripping and other activities near tributaries to Little Sulphur Creek, Big Sulphur Creek and Crocker Creek in the Russian River Watershed, according to the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board.In a complaint filed May 9, the Water Board accused Reimers and Krasilsa Pacific...
CLOVERDALE, CA
