‘Awe-Summer’ returning to Legoland Florida

By Daisy Ruth
 3 days ago

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Legoland Florida is gearing up for the summer with the return of “Awe-Summer.”

The event will run 10 weeks and will feature family-fun activities, exclusive character meet-and-greets, new food and special weekend events.

Busch Gardens unveils new ‘Summertime Celebration’ with free beer, fireworks

The celebration runs June 4 through Aug. 7 and is included with regular park admission. Lego Friends Weekends and Fourth of July Lego fireworks will also return this summer.

Every Saturday and Sunday throughout June, families can join Lego friends characters as they “crack the code” to help save Heartlake City from their evil rivals.

Families can build a Lego robot, become all-star performers, join an active movement class, create coloring masterpieces and hunt for clues to find hidden treasure.

A brand new fireworks show titled “Touch the Sky” will light the sky over Lake Eloise from July 2-4 for Independence Day Weekend. Complimentary fireworks glasses will transform the fireworks into bursting Lego bricks.

Families can also help build an American flag with hundreds of Lego bricks throughout the 4th of July weekend.

Lego City Space Day will take place on July 9. Lego City will undergo a space take-over, celebrating space exploration. During the event, families can enjoy giveaways, Lego build stations and can help build a giant, working Lego telescope.

Legoland and the Lego group will be celebrating 90 years this summer with further details to come.

Tickets and annual passes to Legoland Florida can be purchased by going online .

