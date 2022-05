This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Commencement ceremonies for both Dow High School and Midland High School have been postponed. Currently, the rain date is set for May 26 at Dow Diamond with the originally planned start times of Dow at 4 p.m. and Midland at 7:15 p.m. Midland Public Schools hopes the weather will allow it to hold the commencements outside, but the forecast looks "quite ominous," the school district said.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO