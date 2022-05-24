ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Art Seen Festival returns to Downtown Midland

By Midland Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second annual Art Seen Festival is set for June 4-5. Public Arts Midland is excited to be bringing back its community mural concept, where residents can paint with them. This wall, located at Ace Hardware in downtown Midland, is much larger than last year, so there will be plenty of...

Thinking outside the wine box at Crazy Vines

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pam Keister and her husband, Jacob, understood the economic hardship facing Sanford after the May 2020 dam failures. When they considered opening a business there, they began by thinking outside the wine box. The couple recently opened Crazy Vines...
SANFORD, MI
The 17th Annual Jazz on Jefferson Festival • What Cities Are All About

In a city that has witnessed a high level of demolition of its historic architectural heritage over the decades, the six block area of South Jefferson Avenue on Saginaw's East Side has both survived and served as an important and vital center of the community - a distinctly urban core where one can discover businesses, churches, civic buildings and homes with buildings that chronicle the city's development from a lumber boomtown in the early 1850s to one of Michigan's major industrial centers, with structures that form an almost encyclopedic collection of 19th and early 20th century architectural styles, many designed by nationally prominent architects.
SAGINAW, MI
Larkin Beer Garden opening date pushed back to June 2 & 3

Larkin Beer Garden is delaying the start of its 2022 season. The beer garden has postponed its opening dates to June 2 and 3. The change was made due to inclement weather. Larkin Beer Garden is a seasonal outdoor setting where mostly Michigan-brewed craft beer is served, and live music can be heard. The garden is located near the home plate gate at Dow Diamond, said Tyler Kring, assistant general manager for the Midland Loons.
MIDLAND, MI
Crossroads Village holds Senior Power Day event

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Valley Area Agency on Aging teamed up with Crossroads Village to give senior citizens in the area a day filled with food and fun. For just $4 a ticket, seniors were able to go to Crossroads village for lunch, resources, and a train ride. Over...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Mae Woodke named Bad Axe Day Camp Administrator

The city of Bad Axe has finally found someone to take on administrative duties for it’s day camp program. Mae Woodke from Harbor Beach has been named day camp administrator, a little less than a month before the program officially kicks off. Woodke’s duties involve scheduling events and field...
BAD AXE, MI
Annual Bay City Father’s Day fly-in breakfast returning for 2022

BAY CITY, MI - After being grounded for two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Father’s Day fly-in breakfast is returning to Bay County. The Valley Aero Club is planning on hosting its annual Father’s Day Dawn Patrol fly-in/drive-in breakfast this year at the James Clements Airport at 614 S. River Road in Bay City. The event will start at 7 a.m. and last until noon on Sunday, June 19.
BAY CITY, MI
Steve Martin and Martin Short to share Soaring Eagle stage

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short bring their act, “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” to Soaring Eagle Casino at 8 p.m. Friday, May 27. The show redefines the comedy form in unexpected and profound ways, with humor that is often subversive, while also a joyous self-deprecating romp. Mocking Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, the two also roast each other, with a chemistry and timing on stage that reflects a three-decades-long friendship. The duo, who first worked together in the 1986 film “Three Amigos,” have recently costarred in the TV show “Only Murders in the Building.” Tickets start at $62. The casino is located at 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd., Mt. Pleasant. For more information, visit soaringeaglecasino.com or call 888-732-4537.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Local community college instructor to appear on Jeopardy

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local community college instructor will appear on Jeopardy later this month. Being a Jeopardy contestant has always been a dream of Aaron Gulyas, history instructor at Mott Community College. Gulyas has made it to the audition phase three times over 13 years. He made it...
FLINT, MI
Boaters survive a tumble over Dow Dam in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Two boaters made it to shore safely after they tumbled over Dow Dam in Midland around dusk on Thursday. The Midland Fire Department says the men were heading down the Tittabawassee River around 9:30 p.m. A witness called 911 and summoned rescuers. One of the boaters...
MIDLAND, MI
Midland, Dow high schools postpone graduation due to weather

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Commencement ceremonies for both Dow High School and Midland High School have been postponed. Currently, the rain date is set for May 26 at Dow Diamond with the originally planned start times of Dow at 4 p.m. and Midland at 7:15 p.m. Midland Public Schools hopes the weather will allow it to hold the commencements outside, but the forecast looks "quite ominous," the school district said.
MIDLAND, MI
Men rescued after taking boat over Dow Dam in Midland

MIDLAND, MI — Two men were no worse for wear after taking a boat over the Dow Dam on the Tittabawassee River. About 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, Midland firefighters responded to a report of two men having gone over the dam. One crew brought the department’s water rescue boat and equipment as others went right to the site to begin rescue efforts.
MIDLAND, MI

