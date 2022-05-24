ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns sign TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

By ClevelandBrowns.com
clevelandbrowns.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns announced they've signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart. Additionally, the team waived TE Nick Guggemos. Griffin-Stewart (6-5, 252) was originally signed as an undrafted free...

www.clevelandbrowns.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Longtime NFL General Manager Died On Tuesday Morning

A monumental figure in the history and shaping of the Seattle Seahawks franchise passed away Tuesday morning. At the age of 95, NFL lifer John Thompson died in Las Vegas, per his son, Mike. Thompson was the first ever general manager of the Seahawks and even helped pick the team's...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
New York State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden Had Message After Win In Court Today

A Las Vegas court ruled in favor of Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL going to trial. According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL's requests to instead proceed the case through arbitration and dismiss Gruden's claims altogether. "I'm just going to let...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted To 1 "Issue" In His Marriage

Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have a pretty picture perfect marriage. However, not everything is perfect for the prominent couple. Last season, Brady admitted to one "very difficult" issue in his marriage to Gisele. While Brady wants to keep playing in the NFL - and he'll be...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Green Bay Packers#New York Giants
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Colin Kaepernick news

Adam Schefter broke the news Wednesday that the Las Vegas Raiders are working out Colin Kaepernick this week for a potential spot on their roster. If he were able to make the team, it would be Kaepernick’s return to the NFL for the first time since 2016. It was...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys May Have Gotten A Major NFL Draft Steal

The Dallas Cowboys turned some heads when they selected Jalen Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tolbert spent four seasons playing wide receiver for South Alabama and put up some pretty solid numbers. He finished his collegiate career with 3,140 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns off...
NFL
Field Level Media

Ravens Sign QB Brett Hundley as Lamar Jackson Sits Out

Brett Hundley signed with the Baltimore Ravens and joined the voluntary organized team activities, a portion of the offseason program that starter Lamar Jackson is not attending. Down to two quarterbacks on the roster, the Ravens brought in Hundley to help the team function in on-field work without Jackson. Negotiations...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Appears To Be Injured

The Dallas Cowboys' receiving corps will be a bit shorthanded for OTAs this week. That's because James Washington was spotted in a walking boot. At this time, the specifics of Washington's injury are unknown. In an interview with Cowboys Country, however, he said the walking boot is simply a precautionary measure.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Raiders Have Signed A Former Packers Free Agent

The Las Vegas Raiders added a veteran defensive lineman to their roster on Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas announced it has signed Tyler Lancaster, who spent the last four seasons suiting up for the Green Bay Packers after joining the franchise in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Ex-College Football Star Leaving NFL Job To Return To Alma Mater

The Miami Hurricanes are bringing an old alum back to their football program. Per David Hyde of the Sun-Sentinel (h/t Pro Football Talk), Miami hired former running back and Seattle Seahawks personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith as General Manager of football operations. Highsmith will operate in a scout-heavy role for new...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Had Demand For Baker Mayfield Trade: Fans React

During the 2022 NFL Draft, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers had interest in Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Those trade talks ultimately fizzled out. According to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers weren't willing to take on Mayfield's entire salary. They wanted the Browns to pay around $13 million.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Steelers reportedly name new general manager after long search

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly hired their new general manager, and he was in the organization this whole time. At the end of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers not only began their search to replace quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but also general manager Kevin Colbert. The team revealed that the longtime general manager would stay on until after the NFL Draft. After a lengthy search that included 16 candidates, the Steelers have found their new general manager, and they were in the organization this whole time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

NBADraft reveals their picks for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2022 NBA Draft

NBADraft has revealed their mock draft for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cleveland Cavaliers have three picks in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft. They have three picks in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft, one in the first round at No. 14, and two in the second round, at picks 39 and pick 58. They can remake their entire roster if they hit on two of the three picks, and be able to upgrade their roster a bit by trading away a few lesser pieces and replacing them with the rookies.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Fans React To The Browns’ OTA Highlights

Cleveland Browns OTAs concluded on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Fans enjoyed watching the 2022 Browns and had plenty of opinions on social media about what they saw. Here are a few of the highlights. 1. The Watson Vs. Mayfield Debate. Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield will be compared throughout the...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy